Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Nutrifoods Ghana unveils sugar-free cream cracker biscuit

Nutrifoods, producers of popular household biscuit brands like Perk, Milky Magic, Royal Digestive and Royal King Cracker

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Nutrifoods Ghana Limited, jointly owned by Olam International and Sanyo Foods of Japan, has launched a sugar-free biscuit in the cracker category to meet the fast growing demand for healthy snack nourishment among consumers.

Nutrifoods, producers of popular household biscuit brands like Perk, Milky Magic, Royal Digestive and Royal King Cracker extensively studied the prevailing consumer trend and has developed a product which fully addresses the rising consumer need for a sugar-free cream cracker under its Royal King Cracker franchise – a new tasty, crispy and completely sugar-free cracker.

The new cracker brand was unveiled in the major commercial centres of Ghana including Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, under the theme “Snack Freely” and was recorded as the first large-scale launch for any biscuit brand in the country.

play The Sugar-free Cream Cracker on display

 “Many people in this part of the world love crackers and the Royal King Cracker has enjoyed pre-eminent status in this segment….so, as the popularity of snack rises with increase in the pace of life, consumers are seeking options to snack freely without having to worry about sugar,” said Mr. Jay Anjaria, the Marketing Head of Nutrifoods’ Packaged Food business, at the main launch ceremony.

“We have always believed in reaching out to the consumer and anticipating their current and future needs so that we can stay ahead of the product development curve. There is a segment of consumers who are very watchful of their sugar intake. With snacking on the rise, there is no real sugar free option for them and hence this product is specially designed which delivers on being tasty, crispy and yet sugar free!” said Mr. Anjaria.

play The Nutrifoods Biscuits Team

Mr. Amitabh Coomar, Business Head at Nutrifoods Biscuits disclosed that there will soon be a new capacity infusion to meet the growing demand for its products.

Guests who sampled the New Cream Cracker Sugar free biscuits endorsed the product for its unique and crispy taste.

play ay Anjaria, addresses guests on nutritional values of the new product

 

Cream cracker sugar free biscuits will be available in two convenient sizes of 82 grammes and 44 grammes and can be found in all supermarkets, neighbourhood groceries and mini marts across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

How to prepare Matcha rice How to prepare Matcha rice
5 foods that reduce belly fat 5 foods that reduce belly fat
How to make homemade ketchup How to make homemade ketchup
How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup How to prepare grilled chicken okro soup
How to make egg pizza at home How to make egg pizza at home
How to prepare cheese balls at home How to prepare cheese balls at home

Recommended Videos

Pulse Food: Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishes
Food & Health: 4 foods to eat if you have piles Food & Health 4 foods to eat if you have piles
Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal



Top Articles

1 Amazing benefits of eating bananas everydaybullet
2 6 warning signs you are eating too much saltbullet
3 5 foods that reduce belly fatbullet
4 How to prepare Matcha ricebullet
5 How to make egg pizza at homebullet
6 How to make homemade ketchupbullet
7 How to prepare grilled chicken okro soupbullet
8 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
9 How to prepare cheese balls at homebullet
10 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa...bullet

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
3 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
4 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
5 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
6 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
7 Pulse Food Mövenpick Accra unveils menu of seven savoury dishesbullet
8 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet

Food & Travel

5 simple ways to make tough meat tender
How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats
How to prepare oatmeal/quaker oats
Ginger Lemonade
How to make ginger lemonade
Homemade mayonnaise
How to make homemade mayonnaise
X
Advertisement