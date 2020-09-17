Quiz: Go on a vacation and we’ll tell you if you’d ever be a billionaire
Money is not a problem. How you plan your vacation will tell your pocket. Take this quiz and let's tell if you’d ever be a billionaire.
Where are you going?
Dubai
South Africa
USA
Egypt
Which hotel are you sleeping in?
5 star
4 star
3 star
None of the above
What's the best temperature you want to leave your AC on?
16°C
18°C
24°C
I don't use AC
Who are you meeting on your trip?
Presidents
Your family
You are chilling alone.
Fans
Which scenery are you visiting first?
Beach
Cinema
Club
Restaurant
Charley better stay where you are. You have tried and tried but to no avail. Just sleep.
You are not poor but you don't have the means to be a billonaire either. Stay in your country and make more money. Be happy and know that hardwork pays. God no go shame you.
You have money but you are not a billonaire. You can only be friends with Osei Kwame Despite and his friends. But you will enjoy anyways.
Charley you've got the cash, spend it! Life be short so enjoy. But be wise, because money can vanish at anytime. You can buy Ferrari for you kids anyways. More vim!
