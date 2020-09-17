  1. Lifestyle
  2. Food travel

Quiz: Go on a vacation and we’ll tell you if you’d ever be a billionaire

Berlinda Entsie
Money is not a problem. How you plan your vacation will tell your pocket. Take this quiz and let's tell if you’d ever be a billionaire.

Where are you going?

Dubai
South Africa
USA
Egypt

Which hotel are you sleeping in?

5 star
4 star
3 star
None of the above

What's the best temperature you want to leave your AC on?

16°C
18°C
24°C
I don't use AC

Pick the notes you are traveling with.

Cedis
Dollars
Euro
Naira

Who are you meeting on your trip?

Presidents
Your family
You are chilling alone.
Fans

Which scenery are you visiting first?

Beach
Cinema
Club
Restaurant

Which female celebrity are you going with?

Sandra Ankobiah
Jackie Appiah
Joselyn Dumas
Berla Mundi
Your score: You are a hustler.
Charley better stay where you are. You have tried and tried but to no avail. Just sleep.
Your score: You are just an average person.
You are not poor but you don't have the means to be a billonaire either. Stay in your country and make more money. Be happy and know that hardwork pays. God no go shame you.
Your score: You are a million.
You have money but you are not a billonaire. You can only be friends with Osei Kwame Despite and his friends. But you will enjoy anyways.
Your score: You are a billionaire.
Charley you've got the cash, spend it! Life be short so enjoy. But be wise, because money can vanish at anytime. You can buy Ferrari for you kids anyways. More vim!
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
