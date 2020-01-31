  • Prep: 4 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 25 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Baked catfish

Ingredients 

  • 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided 
  • 1 c. cornmeal 
  • 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning
  • 4 catfish fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 425° and drizzle 2 tablespoons oil on a large baking sheet. 
  2. On a large plate, combine cornmeal and Cajun seasoning. Season catfish with salt and pepper, then dredge fish in seasoned cornmeal, pressing to coat. 
  3. Place fish on a prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil. 
  4. Bake until golden and fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 minutes.
  5. Serve with lemon wedges.