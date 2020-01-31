Ingredients
- 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 1 c. cornmeal
- 1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning
- 4 catfish fillets
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Method
- Preheat oven to 425° and drizzle 2 tablespoons oil on a large baking sheet.
- On a large plate, combine cornmeal and Cajun seasoning. Season catfish with salt and pepper, then dredge fish in seasoned cornmeal, pressing to coat.
- Place fish on a prepared baking sheet and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons oil.
- Bake until golden and fish flakes easily with a fork, 15 minutes.
- Serve with lemon wedges.