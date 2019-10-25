Ingredients
- Medium-sized yam
- 1 – 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Parmesano Reggiano
- ¼ teaspoon
- Salt
- ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Method
- Using a mandoline, slice the yam as thin as possible.
- Place the sliced yams in a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Toss together until everything is evenly distributed.
- Now layout on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. You can overlap the slices slightly as the yams will shrink by 25% or so.
- Bake in the oven at 225° F until the chips are crispy. You will need to keep checking them until they are just right and it will take up to 2 ½ hours. Be patient, it's worth it!
- Once they are done, cool and then store in an airtight container for up to a week.