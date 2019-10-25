  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 2 hours
  • Ready In: 2
  • Serves: 5
Yam Chips (Realeasymeals.com)
Ingredients 

  • Medium-sized yam
  • 1 – 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon Parmesano Reggiano
  • ¼ teaspoon 
  • Salt
  • ¼ teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Method

  1. Using a mandoline, slice the yam as thin as possible. 
  2. Place the sliced yams in a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Toss together until everything is evenly distributed.
  3.  Now layout on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. You can overlap the slices slightly as the yams will shrink by 25% or so.
  4.  Bake in the oven at 225° F until the chips are crispy. You will need to keep checking them until they are just right and it will take up to 2 ½ hours. Be patient, it's worth it!
  5.  Once they are done, cool and then store in an airtight container for up to a week.