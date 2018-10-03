Six-year-old girl makes history by climbing Mount Afadja

Pulse.com.gh logo
Mount Afadja is the highest mountain in Ghana, at an elevation of 885 metres (2904 ft).

  Published:
A Kindergarten Two female pupil by the name Adabla Edudzi has set a record as the youngest to climb Mount Afadja.

Hiking to the apex of the Afadja Mountain is a very daunting task and mst cases seems totally impossible for some adults. But that was not the case of 6 years old  Adabla Edudzi, a Kindergarten Two female pupil of the Wuxor D/A Basic School in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region who is now the youngest to reach its peak.

READ ALSO : South Africa to extend visa waiver to Ghana, other countries

According to a report by Graphic Online, Six-year-old Adabla, amazed everyone including her teachers and mates when she managed to hit the peak of the tallest mountain in Ghana and received a thunderous applause from the onlookers. Mount Afadja is the highest mountain in Ghana, at an elevation of 885 metres (2904 ft).

Filed with smiles after the hectic expedition,  Adabla told the Junior Graphic that she was excited to be part of the experience.

Little Adabla’s experience was part of an educational tour organised by the Wuxor D/A Basic School  to explore the tourist sites in the Volta Region.

The school organises educational tours at the end of every academic year as part of the extra-curricular activities for the pupils and students.

