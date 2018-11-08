Pulse.com.gh logo
This Ghanaian is among the 10 sexiest chefs alive

These chefs have it all: good looks, accolades, hearts of gold, and, of course, serious skills in the kitchen.

Eric Adjepong, a Ghanaian chef based in the United States Of America has been named amongst the sexiest chefs alive.

We cannot deny how sizzling it is to have yourself a man that cooks, and these 10 chefs sexiest chefs alive list by People's Magazine proves it all . These chefs have it all: good looks, accolades, hearts of gold, and, of course, serious skills in the kitchen and fortunately Eric Make Ghana proud on this one.

Eric Adjepong, 31, works at Pinch and Plate mobile dining service in Washington, D.C. Eric in an interview with People's Magazine says he is inspired by his family’s home cooking who moved from America to Ghana.

He’s one of 15 chefs who will be competing on the upcoming season of the Top Chef on Bravo. The series, filmed in Kentucy earlier this year, premieres on 6th Dec.

Other Chefs that made the list were Edouardo Jordan, Johnny Spero, Jordan Andino, Deuki Hong, Andrew Isabella, Louis Maldonado, Kevin Tien,  Thiago Silva, Ryan Durant.

