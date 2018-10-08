This is the easiest way to make shortbread biscuit at home

Mix the flour and sugar together in a large bowl, and then rub in the butter - as if you were making shortcrust pastry. Use the tips of your fingers and ensure that all the butter has been rubbed in -- it should resemble sand!
Then start to knead the paste, pushing it together to form a smooth dough - the heat of your hands whilst kneading helps it form.
