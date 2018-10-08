Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

This is the easiest way to make shortbread biscuit at home


Pulse Food This is the easiest way to make shortbread biscuit at home

Shortbread is originally a Scottish biscuit traditionally made from sugar, two parts butter, and flour.

  • Published:
play

Time:

40mins

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces baking flour
  • 4 ounces sugar
  • 8 ounces butter
play

 

READ ALSO:

How to prepare potato pizza

How to prepare quiche

How to make coconut bread

METHOD:

  1. Mix the flour and sugar together in a large bowl, and then rub in the butter - as if you were making shortcrust pastry. Use the tips of your fingers and ensure that all the butter has been rubbed in -- it should resemble sand!
  2. Then start to knead the paste, pushing it together to form a smooth dough - the heat of your hands whilst kneading helps it form.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare potato pizza Pulse Food How to prepare potato pizza
Pulse Food: How to prepare quiche Pulse Food How to prepare quiche
Plan & Go! How to have the best vacation in Santorini with just GHc6500 Plan & Go! How to have the best vacation in Santorini with just GHc6500
Holiday: Mistakes to avoid when planning a holiday Holiday Mistakes to avoid when planning a holiday
Travel News: Six-year-old girl makes history by climbing Mount Afadja Travel News Six-year-old girl makes history by climbing Mount Afadja
Pulse Food: How to make tuna stuffed avocado Pulse Food How to make tuna stuffed avocado

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle: Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal Lifestyle Dangerous signs your stomach pain isn't normal
Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare quichebullet
2 Plan & Go! How to have the best vacation in Santorini with just GHc6500bullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare potato pizzabullet
4 Say Cheers 5 Ghanaian local drinks that could replace your foreign...bullet
5 Taxify How much money do Taxify drivers really make?bullet
6 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot pepper with...bullet
7 Next Vacation Destination South Africa to extend visa waiver...bullet
8 Shocking 10 strange sexual traditions around the world...bullet
9 Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all timebullet
10 Pulse Food How to make tuna stuffed avocadobullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare potato pizza
Pulse Food How to prepare quiche
Plan & Go! How to have the best vacation in Santorini with just GHc6500
Travel News Six-year-old girl makes history by climbing Mount Afadja
Pulse Food How to make guacamole at home
Pulse Food How to make tuna stuffed avocado
Pulse Food How to make coconut bread
Pulse Food How to make chocolate truffles
Pulse Food How to prepare potato pizza
Pulse Food How to prepare quiche

Top Videos

1 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
2 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
3 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
4 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet

Food & Travel

Guacamole recipe
Pulse Food How to make guacamole at home
Kitchen hacks 6 tips on how to cut onions without crying
Pulse Food How to make coconut bread
Salted chocolate truffles
Pulse Food How to make chocolate truffles
X
Advertisement