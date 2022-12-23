Pulse Picks: Top 10 beach resorts to spend your Christmas in 2022

We all have spent days, perhaps weeks or for some, months—counting down the days until we can start celebrating Christmas. Now it's closer than ever.

Christmas is a magical season of the year and if you’re dreaming of spending it in a picture-postcard-perfect town that seems to have stepped out of the pages of a travel journal, these beaches offer the chance for one of the most unforgettable holidays of a lifetime.

Laboma Beach

The beach's location is at La, Teshie Rd, Accra. Fun activities include swimming, horse riding, dancing to endless music, football, and volleyball. With beautiful villas structured on the sand.

Pulse Ghana

Tiny Beach

It's a very nice resort with an open glass villa displaying the beach view. Houses a maximum of 2 guests. The Resort is really peaceful and calm. It is located in Suntaaa Beach Boxx, Lagma Beach, Accra.

Pulse Ghana

Eli Beach Resort

It is located in Lorneh Link, Keta in the Volta region. It's a beautifully furnished resort with amazing food and good customer service. The location is really lovely with an infinity pool.

Pulse Ghana

Manna Beach Resorts

Manna Beach Resorts is located at Saltpond in the Central region. The beach resort is an amazing resort surrounded by a lot of coconut trees. Villas are in beautifully furnished story buildings with amazing food, drink and fun activities.

Pulse Ghana

Wakanda Beach Resort

The resort is situated in Langma Dampase of the Gomoa East district. It offers a variety of activities and amenities. Activities include surfing lessons, outdoor pool lounging, badminton and many more.

Pulse Ghana

Biriwa Beach Resort

It is located in the Cape Coast, Biriwa. It's a beautifully quiet and serene location with a beautiful circular pool. It is the best place to witness a sunset.

Pulse Ghana

Beyin Beach Resort

Situated in Beyin, the resort is gorgeous and tidy with an open-air restaurant. Dishes are both continental and local. The beach is very beautiful with a turtle conservation project. The breeze hits good night so enjoy the site of your curtains flying.

Pulse Ghana

Maha Beach Resort

The resort is located near Ghana Gas Ltd, Atuabo. The Resort has an amazing walk over a lake. It's the perfect place for a perfect getaway. Amenities include wifi, tv, a coffee maker, great places to eat hidden gems and much more.

Pulse Ghana

Labadi Beach Resort

Labadi Beach offers different varieties of attractions and activities and can be found in Labadi in Accra.

This fascinating beachfront is the perfect place for a family getaway or a group get-together.

Pulse Ghana

Coconut Grove Beach Resort, Elmina

With a serene and relaxing atmosphere, Coconut Grove Resort is top of the list of best beach resorts in Ghana. Fitted with state of the art facilities, it also features a pool for a relaxing swim. And whilst you are there be sure to visit the Elmina Castel.