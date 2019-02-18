Whether this is your first time or you are a seasoned voyager, it’s always helpful to have a checklist of what items you may want to pack – a comprehensive travel checklist.

Luggage

Don’t think you are planning to carry your clothes in your arms, are you? The first step is to choose the right luggage- not too big, not too small but just right. A little extra space is a plus for storing all those little treasures you pick up on your vacation.

Your luggage should be I good condition, a broken zipper or wheel is a real bummer. It should also be versatile and easy to carry. Duffle bag, rolling luggage, wheeled backpack, and travel backpack- choose the most suitable for your needs and comfort.

Toiletry bag

The toiletry bag is the most important piece of your luggage. Don’t forget your toothpaste, toothbrush, floss; hairbrush/comb, bobby pins; Deodorant; Shampoo and conditioner; feminine hygiene products; personal hygiene items; travel towel; and cologne/perfume.

Keep your toiletry bag light and TSA-compliant (for applicable countries).

Travel health

Check the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website for comprehensive travel vaccines, medicines, and travel advice as soon as you decide to travel. Some require at administration at least 2 months before travel begins. Don’t be taken by surprise, be informed!

Also remember to carry along personal prescriptions including a first aid kit, hand sanitizers and allergy medicines. It sucks to be stuck in bed whilst on vacation, go prepared.

Collect important travel documents

It’s best to invest in a travel document organizer. A travel organiser holds a passport, ID, credit cards, coins, documents, a boarding pass, and a pen.

Start by collecting all your important documents (passports, ID cards, insurance information, itineraries, cash and credit cards) together, this would make sure you have everything you need to get from one place to another.

Organise and Pack

It’s time to organize your luggage and see to all the little details. The best way is to use packing organiser especially when you have a fair amount of clothes you need to pack into your baggage. This would help you know exactly where everything is and get more clothes to fit into your suitcase.

Your personal carry-on bag should contain the essentials you would need with you on the flight/bus. It's always nice to have a bag that's easy to access so you don't have to get into your luggage each time you need something. But remember to keep it light because you would be carrying it on your person.

Also, prepare your home before you leave. You wouldn’t want to come back home tired and exhausted to a dirty apartment.

Have a great time! Best of luck!