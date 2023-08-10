Vegan-friendly Ghanaian meals to add to your diet plan

If you find yourself in this situation this list has been compiled to give you some ideas on what to eat.

Ofam; This is the first on our list, ofam is made from grinding overripe plantains with pepper, spices, and then some roasted corn powder to firm the mixture up then it’s baked. It comes out looking like a cake but the taste is savory and divine. It is usually eaten as a meal on its own but you can wash it down with some chilled sobolo.

Beans; popularly known as ‘gob3’ or ‘yo k3 gari’ or ‘red red’ is a meal made from black-eyed beans. Some prefer to add onions spices and pepper to it while others prefer to eat once boiled, with some fried plantains on the side. Seriously this is a complete meal on its own so it is quite troublesome to see people add eggs to it. It’s beans for crying out loud don’t eggs to it.

Waakye; waakye is a meal that consists of rice, beans, some stew, and hot sauce known as ‘shito’ every has a unique way of eating their waakye, some prefer gari and salad. Others prefer spaghetti and salad but all the same, waakye can be enjoyed without any animal protein at all, it already has beans in it so there’s no need for all those additional protein.

Koose and Koko; this is your typical breakfast or supper when you’re looking for something like. Koko is made from millet while Koose is made from the almighty black-eyed beans. Totally free from animal protein and delicious.

3tor; this meal doesn’t get the recognition it deserves. It’s mostly served on occasions like a birthday or wedding day or to celebrate a milestone. But 3tor deserves to be savored more than once. It is made of plantain both the ripe plantain and the plantain itself, they’re both boiled and ground together in addition to some pepper groundnut paste (peanut butter) and salt to taste. Some prefer to use yam instead of plantain and that’s just fine. Some love to add eggs but it’s not necessary 3tor is fine without all the extra condiments.