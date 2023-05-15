Breaking news:
‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records

Temi Iwalaiye

This morning, Hilda Baci surpassed the previous record for the longest time spent cooking.

Hilda Baci set a new Cookathon record this morning
The previous record was 87 hours and Hilda has been cooking for more than that. In just a few hours, she would set a new record, 96 hours.

In the meantime, a Twitter user asked why she hasn’t been announced as the new titleholder on the Guinness Book of World Records social media handles. Their official Twitter handle replied that they are aware of her amazing attempt, but they are reviewing the evidence first.

Perhaps, it is a thing of putting the cart ahead of the horse, she has to be allowed to finish what she has started before an announcement can be made.

The Guinness Book of World Records is big on verifiable world-breaking attempts, we are sure that Hilda fulfilled all their guidelines and will be declared a new record holder.

