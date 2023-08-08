A loaf of bread is 10 cedis and above, a tin of milk is about 7 cedis not to even talk of milo or sugar. Almost 30cedis gone and your stomach has the audacity to growl at 10:30am, asking for food.
Why waakye should be classified as breakfast
Honestly, food is expensive nowadays, simple tea and bread in the morning could cost you a fortune and the part that peeves me is that you’ll be hungry before 10 am.
This is why I’m of the view that waakye should be considered as breakfast and should be added to the breakfast menu.
First of all, Waakye;
It Provides Satisfaction; the Waakye will surely not last forever in your stomach but I assure you that you’ll be full till after noon. It can even sustain you till 3 pm at that point if you want to drink tea and bread you can have it and then go to bed. This will even help you cut down on spending too much on food because you’ll end up eating twice a day.
Secondly, it is delicious; another reason to start your day with waakye is that it’s delicious, seriously if you think waakye isn’t delicious then you should check where you’re buying it from, not everyone is blessed with the gift of cooking waakye. Imagine starting your day with deliciousness you’ll be happy throughout the day good food has a way of putting a smile on your face, so yes eating waakye in the morning is always a good idea.
And lastly, because it’s a better option; eating waakye in the morning is better because you get to burn the calories during the day, carbs are meant to provide the body with energy that is used to work, so when you have it in the morning then you have enough time to burn those calories throughout the day what could be better than this?
So yes, enjoy a good meal in the morning and leave tea for the rich people we are not about to eat and be hungry again in about an hour.
