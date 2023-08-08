Why waakye should be classified as breakfast

This is why I’m of the view that waakye should be considered as breakfast and should be added to the breakfast menu.

First of all, Waakye;

It Provides Satisfaction; the Waakye will surely not last forever in your stomach but I assure you that you’ll be full till after noon. It can even sustain you till 3 pm at that point if you want to drink tea and bread you can have it and then go to bed. This will even help you cut down on spending too much on food because you’ll end up eating twice a day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secondly, it is delicious; another reason to start your day with waakye is that it’s delicious, seriously if you think waakye isn’t delicious then you should check where you’re buying it from, not everyone is blessed with the gift of cooking waakye. Imagine starting your day with deliciousness you’ll be happy throughout the day good food has a way of putting a smile on your face, so yes eating waakye in the morning is always a good idea.

And lastly, because it’s a better option; eating waakye in the morning is better because you get to burn the calories during the day, carbs are meant to provide the body with energy that is used to work, so when you have it in the morning then you have enough time to burn those calories throughout the day what could be better than this?