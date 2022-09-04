RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Former France Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Avé flaunts in traditional dress

Emmanuel Tornyi

The former France Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé has been trending on social has immensely rooted herself in dressing in traditional clothes.

Anne Sophie Avé
Anne Sophie Avé

She wowed many people after she rocked an African print cloth from Ghana in France.

Anne Sophie Avé looked stunning when she attended an official meeting at the French Presidency Palace.

In a Twitter post, she wrote:

"This morning at the French presidency Palace @Elysee in a beautiful Ghanaian print outfit by @Vlisco".

Anne Sophie Avé completed her tenure last month, August 2022.

She has been working in Ghana since 2018.

Through her many exploits, especially those in the creative arts industry, the diplomat has endeared herself to many Ghanaians.

Anne Sophie Avé
Anne Sophie Avé Pulse Ghana

"Well, I leave it to my successor to do it because I'm leaving at the end of August… I have been here for four (4) years and I'm going to be very heartbroken but I still have a few months to go and I'm sure a few more things are coming maybe not as high profile as Accra In Paris, it was quite a huge thing to organize but I'm sure that some people will take over and would want to do Accra elsewhere. I hope just create a trend to put Ghana out there," she said.

