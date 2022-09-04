Former France Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Avé flaunts in traditional dress

"Well, I leave it to my successor to do it because I'm leaving at the end of August… I have been here for four (4) years and I'm going to be very heartbroken but I still have a few months to go and I'm sure a few more things are coming maybe not as high profile as Accra In Paris, it was quite a huge thing to organize but I'm sure that some people will take over and would want to do Accra elsewhere. I hope just create a trend to put Ghana out there," she said.