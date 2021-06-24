Heating a cold relationship(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

Since the causes and symptoms are clear we must find a way to heal this cold relationship to become a warm and vibrant one that will bring joy to both parties and those around them. Whenever there is healing there is change, therefore since no one is taking medicines here there must be a change of attitude and mindset to make everything right again.

The first thing to do is to change the angle in which you view the person, yes you were disappointed initially but if there was an apology there must be a change of attitude towards the person or he/she will spend the rest of his their lives trying to please you. Moreover, if you were also at fault you must do the necessary. This is actually the first step no matter the relationship.

Next up, you must see a relationship to be a plant, a tree specifically which grows in the hearts of men and is watered by the actions, thought, and words of each other. If you wish to make a relationship last longer you must dig deeper, your actions, thoughts, and words will depend on how deeply you relate, you must be transparent and free only then can people clear your heart for such a great tree. Also as I said, relationships are watered by actions, thoughts, and words. Even the tallest and strongest trees will fall dead when they are deprived of water for a long while so will the best relationships. You should give attention to your relationship, not too much though but enough to see it grow and also to keep weeds such as doubt and boredom kill it. More importantly, you should make sure the foundations of this relationship aren’t weak, when I say weak I mean general stuff, such as being a fellow worker, classmate, or even community member there should be deeper stuff than things when someone has many options they tend to test each one to see which one is the best, but when you are the only choice there is no choice but to stay.

If you want a great relationship you should remember it involves individuals who must both fix each other by growing together, you’ll never find the perfect fit as time goes on changes are made that’s life. Life in itself is a relationship, so try as much as possible to better yourself for the best relationships.

Samuel Hesse.