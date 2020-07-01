How old is your soul mate?
Your soul mate might just be around the corner, find out his or her age here.
What complexion are you obsessed with?
Fair
Dark
Chocolate
Black
Who amongst your family member askes when you will get married?
Aunty
Father
Mother
Siblings
When you go to weddings, how do you react?
I get goosebumps
Not bothered
I weep
Nothing
Where do you want to have your honeymood?
USA
Dubai
Ghana
South Africa
How quick do you fall in love?
When you exchange contacts
Love at first sight
3 months
None
What's your spec or specification?
Matured
Fun
Kind
Laid-back
After how many months would you ant to marry after courtship?
3 months
3 years
5 years
As long as it will take
What type of house would you want to stay in with your partner after marriage?
Single room self-contained
Two bedroom house
Compound house
Your own flat
Which Ghanaian celebrity couple inspires you?
Congratulations! You found yourself the youngest soul mate and you will are live happily ever after.
Not bad, you definitely have a matured soulmate to deal with no wahala.
Eii Opana! you want menopause and andropause soul mate abi? Continue wai.
Really! So you want sugar soul mate abi? As for this one you will be a widow or widower soon oo. Think about it, but have fun.
