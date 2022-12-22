JACCD students show off their creative side at the 27th Graduation Ceremony

The event, which was held under the theme: "Glitz and Glamour," drew prominent stakeholders in government and of the fashion community, including Madam Abigail Swad Laryea, Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), CEO of Kzet Ghana, Mr. Ronald Kizito and David-Kusi Boye Doe, renowned fashion designer and an old student.

The graduating students displayed a range of spectacular and remarkable outfits suitable for a variety of events, including red carpet appearances, church activities, conferences, and more.

Overall, 120 students graduated, including fashion students and graphic designers. Diallo Binta emerged the Most Outstanding student whereas the Excellent Student awards went to Sheena Edem and Vera Kwarteng out of the 120 graduates.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Joyce Ababio, the CEO of JACCD mentioned that a regularly held runway shows under such graduation ceremonies can create stronger teams and lead to wonderful career opportunities. “It’s definitely a community builder,” she said.