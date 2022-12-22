ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

JACCD students show off their creative side at the 27th Graduation Ceremony

Pulse Mix

Fashion students of JACCD Design Institute Africa formerly Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design stunned families and fashion enthusiasts with their incredible creations during their 27th graduation ceremony last Saturday, Dec 17, 2022.

JACCD students
JACCD students

The ceremony which took place the school’s North Legon premises featured a runway event with the students establishing themselves as great forces to be reckoned with in Ghana’s fashion industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which was held under the theme: "Glitz and Glamour," drew prominent stakeholders in government and of the fashion community, including Madam Abigail Swad Laryea, Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), CEO of Kzet Ghana, Mr. Ronald Kizito and David-Kusi Boye Doe, renowned fashion designer and an old student.

The graduating students displayed a range of spectacular and remarkable outfits suitable for a variety of events, including red carpet appearances, church activities, conferences, and more.

Overall, 120 students graduated, including fashion students and graphic designers. Diallo Binta emerged the Most Outstanding student whereas the Excellent Student awards went to Sheena Edem and Vera Kwarteng out of the 120 graduates.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Joyce Ababio, the CEO of JACCD mentioned that a regularly held runway shows under such graduation ceremonies can create stronger teams and lead to wonderful career opportunities. “It’s definitely a community builder,” she said.

Providing top-notch education in fashion design, graphic design, jewelry design, and cosmetology for over 25 years, JACCD Design Institute Africa formerly Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design once again proved why it is a leading creative design college in Ghana.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Ama McBrown

Style Inspiration: 10 times Nana Ama McBrown pulled off the perfect look on the 'gram in 2022

Ladies, here's why you should always pee (urinate) after sex

Urinating before and after sex: Here’s why it is good for you

What to do when sex was better in your previous relationship than the present. [Credit: Bustle]

Here's what to do when s*x was better with your ex than it is with your current partner

Black couple watching a movie

4 ways to spice up a boring relationship