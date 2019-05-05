The Ghanaian actor and his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu , in May 2018 had their traditional wedding.

The rumour mill had it that Dumelo married Gifty because he got her pregnant.

The couple in October welcomed their first child five months after marriage.

“Jnr@johnd_jnr I’m glad you have finally arrived. It’s been months, weeks, days and hours of waiting…..You look just like we imagined. Infectious smile, bright eyes, curly hair and chocolate skin,” the actor posted on his Instagram page.