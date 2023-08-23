ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Unconventional kente styles for men

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

During special occasions, like weddings, men often find themselves draped in the traditional kente fabric.

Kente styles
Kente styles

While women enjoy the freedom to explore a wide range of styles, men have long adhered to the customary method of wrapping kente around their bodies. This unvarying approach has left men's fashion somewhat stagnant.

Recommended articles

Yet, the tides of transformation are sweeping through the world of fashion, ushering in a fresh era of creativity and diversity.

Enter an emerging trend that adds a contemporary twist to tradition. This movement empowers men to explore a wider range of styles, infusing renewed excitement into their attire for those impending special occasions.

The double-breasted Kente suit

ADVERTISEMENT
Kente suit
Kente suit Kente suit Pulse Ghana

Though this version of double-breasted doesn't involve two button holes, this beautifully tailored kente suit, is a creative way for men to rock their kente on that special occasion.

The slim fit kente suit

slim fit
slim fit slim fit Pulse Ghana

Just as some men prefer the double-breasted suits some love slim fit, the good news is you can do it however you want it. It's your time to explore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kente Kaftan

Kaftan
Kaftan Kente kaftan Pulse Ghana

This kente style provides a chance to blend different types of cultures across Africa. This is allowed because culture is dynamic and so are you.

In this evolving landscape, the realm of men's fashion is leaping convention. Kente suits and kaftans have become a celebrated fusion of cultural heritage and modern flair, offering a canvas of possibility for men seeking individuality in their choices.

Kente styles for men
Kente styles for men Kente styles for men Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

As the pulse of fashion quickens, men are no longer confined to the repetitive act of wrapping kente. These innovative outfits provide a channel for self-expression, enabling men to share their unique narratives through their attire.

With the upcoming special occasions, the stage is set for men to confidently rock kente suits and kaftans, unveiling a newfound realm of style that pays homage to tradition while celebrating the winds of change.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 benefits of dating a woman with a higher sex drive [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 reasons you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher sex drive than you

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Things to consider before becoming a side chick

5 things to consider before becoming a side chick