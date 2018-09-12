news

In every relationship, there are ups and downs like the imperceptible range of mountains.

These hurdles in relationships are even present amongst seemingly perfect relationships. Couples get into arguments from time to time. It's normal and actually a good thing for them. Often, we want to do the right thing. But wouldn't it be easier to do the right thing if we knew what the wrong thing was?

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why relationships fail to make you know how to make your work perfectly.

1. Trust Issues

Trust is the basis of every relationship. If you don't trust your partner there will be many problems that arise. If you can't trust them it may also be a sign of your own insecurities. Find the root of your trust issues.

2. Too much control

Dominance is a major reason why relationships go down the drain. This is the opposite of sacrificing too much. Instead, you expect your partner to be at your beck and call, or else, they will be sorry! Instead of fostering a relationship based on love and trust, you’re instilling fear into your partner.

3. Infidelity

Either suspected or confirmed infidelity is one of the crucial reasons why relationships fade away. From emotional affairs to physical dalliances, infidelity tends to destroy nearly half of the relationships that it impacts.

4. Lack of Respect

Respect is reciprocal, so they say. A relationship must be comprised of mutual respect for one another. When there is not that mutual respect from both sides, the relationship is likely to break up.

5. Growing Apart

As humans we change, but sadly, we don't always change together. Sometimes they get so caught up in their day-to-day lives that they forget to be another half of another, to check in with each other, to build on shared goals, and to keep their bond strong. Before they know it, they don't even know each other anymore.