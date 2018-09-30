5 sex positions to stimulate her g-spot

news

You’ve probably heard about the G-spot, a part of the female anatomy that is said to produce orgasm after orgasm.

Named after the German gynecologist who discovered it, Ernest Grafenberg, the G-spot is said to be a walnut-sized patch of tissue located at an upward, curved angle inside the vagina, near the back of a woman's pubic bone.

You can find it by inserting two fingers into a vagina about two inches in and making a beckoning, "come here" motion.

Throughout history, G-spot orgasms have been widely considered the holy grail of orgasm. But it’s a complex area that has spawned a great deal of misinformation. In fact, the G-spot might not even exist in the first place — or at least, it might not exist in the way we've traditionally thought of it.

Most people think of the G-spot as an individual organ . But recent research suggests that it actually may be a part of the clitoris . Basically, the clitoris is a lot larger than you think it is: the clitoral glans (the part you can see) is about two centimeters long, while the entire internal structure of the clitoris (including the wings and the bulbs) can extend up to five whole inches inside the vagina. The actual location of this area differs from woman to woman, which is why it may be so difficult to find.



It's also worth noting that most women can get off from penetration alone. According to some studies, anywhere between 75 and 80 percent of women cannot have orgasms from sexual intercourse alone, and require some form of clitoral stimulation to get off.

That said, most women do find vaginal penetration combined with clitoral stimulation incredibly pleasurable — and when it comes to helping her have an orgasm during sex, you'll want to pull out all the stops to up your partner's chances. Here are a few dynamite sex positions that are great for stimulating both the clitoris and the elusive G-spot (whatever it may actually be).

1) Lifted missionary.

Missionary is a good position for many women because it takes off the pressure to perform, giving her the chance to focus on her own pleasure. The problem? In missionary, there isn’t a lot of space to reach the clitoris, so you can up your game by upping your partner. Place one or two pillows underneath your partner’s butt. You can also use a pillow designed specifically for sex like the Liberator wedge ($79.99, buy it here).

Known as the coital alignment technique , this move does two magical things: It allows your partner to grind her external clitoris against your pubic bone, and it gives you an upward angle to better provide internal stimulation. Talk about a game changer.

2) Flat doggy-style.

Doggy style is super hot. To improve the chances of giving your partner an orgasm, have her lie flat on her stomach. This gives you even deeper penetration, allowing the head of your penis to more easily curve toward the inside of her vagina.

To amplify the position further, have her use her favorite wand vibrator for a double ride. Opt for something larger, such as a Le Wand ($170, buy it here). underneath her for a double ride. She’ll get the clitoral stimulation she needs, as well as intense internal pleasure. You can add a pillow under her hips if she has any lower back pain.

3) Sit to stand.

Have your partner lie at the edge of the bed with her butt as close to the end as possible. Stand next to the bed and enter her. You can either put her legs around your waist or over your shoulders, whichever is more comfortable. In this position, you’ll be able to thrust deeply while also stimulating her clitoris. This is a great position to bring in a small vibrator like the Fin finger vibe ($79.95, buy it here). You can also try putting a pillow underneath her to tilt her pelvis upward for optimum internal stimulation.

4) Oral sex at an angle.

The real issue with internal stimulation is that the G-spot is located at an upward angle, behind the pubic bone region. This makes reaching it with your penis difficult.

To optimize her pleasure while simultaneously providing clitoral stimulation, try using a G-spot wand during oral sex. We love this stainless steel wand from NJoy ($129.99, buy it here), which is specifically designed to reach that nerve-rich area in her vagina. Combine this internal stimulation while drawing circles around her clitoris with your tongue. You will not be disappointed.

5) Open-legged spoon.

This take on the classic spoon position gives you that Sunday morning feel of lazy sex while simultaneously giving her the opportunity to lie back and focus on her pleasure.

Have your partner lie on her back. Lie under her on your side. Enter her at a perpendicular angle. She should be able to drape her knees over your side. Have her spread her knees so she has access to her clitoris. This is a fantastic position for both deep penetration and external clitoral stimulation. The combination will have her begging for more.