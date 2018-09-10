news

Sighting a stroke early is vital and can mean the difference between life and death or irreversible damage to your body.

Some visible signs include blurred vision in one or both eyes and loss of balance or coordination.

By administering the appropriate stroke medication you can restore adequate blood supply as soon as possible.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignore.

1. Blurred Vision

If you suddenly have trouble seeing out of either one of your eyes, It may be a result of a stroke. Vision may be blurred or you may find a sudden decline in what you can see (decreased vision).

2. Weakness On One Side

If one side of your body suddenly goes numb, it may be the beginning of a stroke. This could affect your face or even legs or arms. And if not treated in time, this paralysis could have lasting effects.

3. Facial sagging

One of the most obvious symptoms of a stroke is facial changes. In some people, it may be more obvious, with the face sagging or drooping to one side. Numbness might make it difficult for you to feel anything.

4. Speech difficulty

People having a stroke may mumble their speech or have trouble speaking at all. Speech may be incomprehensible.

5. Headaches

Severe headaches are most likely to occur in strokes, in which the brain bleeds into itself, which require immediate medical attention.