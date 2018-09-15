6 reasons why you might want to try a prostate massage

news

The prostate is a mysterious, misunderstood organ. A walnut-size gland found between a man's bladder and his rectum, the prostate's main function is to produce fluid that is expelled as part of semen during ejaculation.

It's also the source of prostate cancer, which is the most common cancer in men.

While many men dread their first prostate exam, the so-called "male G-spot" can also be a source of mind-blowing pleasure, according to those men who have experienced prostate orgasms.

Although many guys are wary of anal stimulation, the male G-spot is increasingly becoming a subject of conversation – and prostate massagers are becoming more mainstream. According to the pleasure product company HealthyAndActive, prostate massager sales have increased by 56% over the past five years, particularly among straight men over the age of 45. Additionally, some doctors are encouraging men to perform regular prostate massages (either by doing it solo, or with a licensed practitioner), claiming they can potentially help alleviate the symptoms of various health issues.

It's worth noting that some experts are skeptical that prostate massage can yield any concrete health benefits. "[They] may be an excuse for guys to persuade their partners to hunt for that elusive male g-spot," says Jesse N. Mills, MD, an associate clinical professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Nonetheless, in honor of National Prostate Health Month, we spoke to doctors and men's health experts to determine the potential benefits of prostate massage.

1. It may be able to help treat erectile dysfunction.

While there isn't much scientific literature to definitively prove that prostate massage can improve erectile function, every doctor we spoke to says that it could potentially help.

"The theory behind the potential benefit involves an improvement in blood flow resulting from vigorous milking or massaging of the prostate. Because erections are largely the result of good blood flow, any increase could potentially lead to better boners," says Joshua R. Gonzalez, MD, who has his own practice in Los Angeles.

2. It can help improve urine flow.

Urine should come out in a steady steam, but if a man has a swollen prostate or an inflammation, the prostate can irritate the bladder, causing the urine flow from the bladder through the urethra to be slow or even cut off.

"The improvements seen in urine flow from prostate massage again can be the result of decreasing inflammation in the prostate, which may be contributing to a man's urinary problems," says Gonzalez. Men can also try Kegel exercises if they're experiencing issues with urine flow.

3. It can alleviate painful ejaculation.

Painful ejaculation is rare, but it happens. It can come from infection or inflammation in the epididymis (a tube near the testicles that stores and transports sperm), prostate, seminal vesicles, and/or urethra. It can also signal a blockage in the ejaculatory duct. "Massage can reduce prostate inflammation and make ejaculation less painful," says Mills.

Another cause of painful ejaculation can be tight pelvic floor muscles, which can occur when men have an inflammation or infection of the prostate. Again, Gonzalez says doing Kegels can help. "Manual manipulation of those muscles during prostate massage can further alleviate ejaculatory pain. This is definitely something you would want a specialist to work on with you," he says.

4. It may be able to help treat prostatitis.

Prostatitis is a common inflammation of the prostate gland, which can be caused by a bacterial infection.

"Symptoms include everything from burning from urination to pain with ejaculation, lousy urine stream, and discomfort in perineum behind the scrotum and in front of the rectum," says Danny Keiller, MD, who specializes in urology at Genesis Healthcare Partners in San Diego and is an advisor to the non-profit organization the Men's Health Network (which is not related to Men's Health magazine).

While the primary course of treatment for prostatitis is antibiotics, Keiller says that some doctors have been using prostate massage as a treatment method with positive results, though there are no scientific studies to support this.

5. It may be able to help alleviate symptoms of an enlarged prostate.

An enlarged prostate, or benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH), is extremely common: in fact, according to the National Kidney and Urological Disease Information Clearinghouse, it is the most common prostate problem for men over 50. Like prostatitis, the most common symptoms are painful urination, urinary retention, and frequent urination.

Often, men with BPH can take alpha blockers to relax their bladder muscles and make it easier for them to urinate, or 5-alpha reductase inhibitors to try to reduce the size of their prostate gland by blocking hormones that contribute to prostate growth. A small 2006 case study found that regular prostate massage combined with such medications can also help alleviate symptoms.

6. It feels really freaking good.

The "male G-spot" is packed with thousands of nerve endings, which means that when you stimulate it, it feels really, really good. In fact, some men report being able to reach orgasm from prostate stimulation alone.

While there is not enough research to suggest that prostate orgasms specifically can lower your risk of prostate cancer, generally speaking, having more orgasms is a good thing for your prostate health: according to one Australian study, men who had five or more orgasms per week were 34% less likely to develop prostate cancer than men who had fewer than one orgasm per week.

Ready to go on the hunt for the male G-spot? Check out our tips for how to get started. Make sure to start slow and use plenty of lube, and happy hunting.