Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Create even more super power with this full-body move


Create even more super power with this full-body move

Your whole body stands to benefit from dynamic, forceful movements - and you'll feel like you can pull off stupendous feats, just like a superhero.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Create even more super power with this full-body move (GETTY IMAGESMEN'S HEALTH COMPOSITE)

When you're ready to push your workouts to the next level, focus on honing your explosive power.

Your whole body stands to benefit from dynamic, forceful movements - and you'll feel like you can pull off stupendous feats, just like a superhero.

Don Saladino, the trainer who guided stars like Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan into shape for their most heroic roles, depends on full-body moves like the double kettlebell snatch to help his clients create physiques that make their ridiculous on-screen feats of strength and power look more realistic.

"The double kettlebell snatch provides a good balance between upper and lower body, making it an excellent full body exercise," Saladino says. "For a double arm exercise, you can get fairly heavy for the hips, while being able to check if there’s any upper body asymmetry."

To perform the move, you'll need a pair of kettlebells. If you don't have any, check out this superhero-themed option from Onnit.

  • Start with both KBs on the ground in front of you, within reach.

  • Stand in an athletic position with knees slightly bent.

  • Hinge at the hips, keeping the spine straight, to reach down to grab the weights in each hand.

  • Swing both weights between your legs to gain momentum, then push out with your hips to generate power to swing your arms up.

  • There should be a slight bend in your elbows, then use the power and momentum to press the weights up above your head, locking out your elbows.

Add the double kettlebell snatch to your full-body workouts with 4 sets of 8 reps. Start out with light weights, making sure to perfect all phases of the form. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out all of our Superhero Fit Workouts or Saladino's full program.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

How to buy better wine How to buy better wine
8 things you're doing that make you look older 8 things you're doing that make you look older
How exactly to ask for the right haircut at the barber How exactly to ask for the right haircut at the barber
How to get shredded like Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed II' How to get shredded like Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed II'
Why shark's apex duoclean vacuum is the best ever Why shark's apex duoclean vacuum is the best ever
Odd Enough: This video of a popping knee pimple is extremely satisfying Odd Enough This video of a popping knee pimple is extremely satisfying

Recommended Videos

Why male g-spot orgasms are amazing Why male g-spot orgasms are amazing
So the condom broke. Here's what you need to do next So the condom broke. Here's what you need to do next
Guy Smarts: What is Brad Pitt's net worth? Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?



Top Articles

1 Muscle Gain Transformation These 8 fitness before and after photos will...bullet
2 8 things you're doing that make you look olderbullet
3 Health Tips 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignorebullet
4 Odd Enough This video of a popping knee pimple is extremely satisfyingbullet
5 How to buy better winebullet
6 For Men 5 foods for men that give harder erectionbullet
7 Guy Smarts What is spooning? Here's how to do it — and...bullet
8 How exactly to ask for the right haircut at the barberbullet
9 Guy Smarts The McLaren 600lt is here to devour any trackbullet
10 Why shark's apex duoclean vacuum is the best everbullet

Related Articles

Magnaready's Maura Horton talks bringing accessibility to fashion
Blanck magazine's coverage of World Mental Health Day is exactly what we needed

Top Videos

1 Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worthbullet

Mens Health

Magnaready's Maura Horton talks bringing accessibility to fashion
9 signs your partner could be cheating on you
Mercedes-benz's g550 and g63 shred on-road and off
Mercedes-benz's G550 and G63 shred on-road and off
Charles Barkley admits he hasn't worn underwear in 10 years
X
Advertisement