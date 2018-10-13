Create even more super power with this full-body move

news

When you're ready to push your workouts to the next level, focus on honing your explosive power.

Your whole body stands to benefit from dynamic, forceful movements - and you'll feel like you can pull off stupendous feats, just like a superhero.

Don Saladino, the trainer who guided stars like Ryan Reynolds and Sebastian Stan into shape for their most heroic roles, depends on full-body moves like the double kettlebell snatch to help his clients create physiques that make their ridiculous on-screen feats of strength and power look more realistic.

"The double kettlebell snatch provides a good balance between upper and lower body, making it an excellent full body exercise," Saladino says. "For a double arm exercise, you can get fairly heavy for the hips, while being able to check if there’s any upper body asymmetry."

To perform the move, you'll need a pair of kettlebells. If you don't have any, check out this superhero-themed option from Onnit.

Start with both KBs on the ground in front of you, within reach.

Stand in an athletic position with knees slightly bent.

Hinge at the hips, keeping the spine straight, to reach down to grab the weights in each hand.

Swing both weights between your legs to gain momentum, then push out with your hips to generate power to swing your arms up.

There should be a slight bend in your elbows, then use the power and momentum to press the weights up above your head, locking out your elbows.

Add the double kettlebell snatch to your full-body workouts with 4 sets of 8 reps. Start out with light weights, making sure to perfect all phases of the form. For more superhero-body building moves, you can check out all of our Superhero Fit Workouts or Saladino's full program.