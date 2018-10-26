Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino

news

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino is a master of the ketogenic diet. His keto Instagram account - appropriately named @ketoguido - is full of easy keto meal ideas that are loaded with fat and protein and won't have you missing carbs in the slightest.

Scroll through Guadagnino's food photos, and you'll notice a consistent theme: burgers. Some are beef; some are turkey; some are loaded with an impressive pile of toppings. All of them are keto-friendly, meaning they aren't swaddled in a carb-heavy bun.

In case you need a quick refresher, the popular keto diet calls for people to get 60 to 80 percent of their daily calories from fat, around 20 percent from protein, and around 10 percent from carbohydrates. The idea is to get your body to start burning fat for fuel - a state known as ketosis.

Guadagnino's creative recipes prove you can still enjoy burgers on the keto diet. Here are six ways to make keto burgers, inspired by the keto guido himself.

Serve them with charred broccoli

"Who needs french fries with your grass-fed burger when you can have charred broccoli?"

Customize your Five Guys order

Guadagnino hit up Five Guys for a double bacon cheeseburger - without the bun, of course.

Wrap your burger in collard greens

"Who needs a bun for your burger when you have collard greens?"

Load up on keto-friendly toppings

He topped these burgers with cheese, bacon, and avocado. Yum!

These are kobe beef burgers with cooked onions, avocado, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese:

Make a sauce from scratch

For these loaded turkey burgers, Guadagnino made a truffle aioli from avocado oil mayo, sour cream, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and black truffle oil.