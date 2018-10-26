Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino

play Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino (GETTY IMAGES; INSTAGRAM )

Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino is a master of the ketogenic diet. His keto Instagram account - appropriately named @ketoguido - is full of easy keto meal ideas that are loaded with fat and protein and won't have you missing carbs in the slightest.

Scroll through Guadagnino's food photos, and you'll notice a consistent theme: burgers. Some are beef; some are turkey; some are loaded with an impressive pile of toppings. All of them are keto-friendly, meaning they aren't swaddled in a carb-heavy bun.

In case you need a quick refresher, the popular keto diet calls for people to get 60 to 80 percent of their daily calories from fat, around 20 percent from protein, and around 10 percent from carbohydrates. The idea is to get your body to start burning fat for fuel - a state known as ketosis.

Guadagnino's creative recipes prove you can still enjoy burgers on the keto diet. Here are six ways to make keto burgers, inspired by the keto guido himself.

Serve them with charred broccoli

"Who needs french fries with your grass-fed burger when you can have charred broccoli?"

 

Customize your Five Guys order

Guadagnino hit up Five Guys for a double bacon cheeseburger - without the bun, of course.

Had a long day so got some fast food for dinner from Five Guys. Don#emo#4oCZ##t eat fast food often and don#emo#4oCZ##t recommend that you do , but because of the demonization of fat , the majority of people do not realize when they go to a burger spot and do without the bun, fries, fried toppings , sodas, and milkshakes, they can still enjoy a delicious fatty burger while making a life changing decision . Yes, generally speaking if you cut out sugars , simple carbs, most dairy, and food fried in vegetable oils , your entire body and life will change for the better .... also what other kind of #emo#4oCc##diet#emo#4oCd## can you be on and feel so satisfied with by eating a double bacon cheeseburger ?! I can survive without the fries and bun and still enjoy the shit out of this . _ (Again not saying this is a regular occurrence, I usually make grass fed burgers at home ) _ #ketoguido

Wrap your burger in collard greens

"Who needs a bun for your burger when you have collard greens?"

Load up on keto-friendly toppings

He topped these burgers with cheese, bacon, and avocado. Yum!

 

These are kobe beef burgers with cooked onions, avocado, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese:

 

Make a sauce from scratch

For these loaded turkey burgers, Guadagnino made a truffle aioli from avocado oil mayo, sour cream, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and black truffle oil.

Nom nom nom what a dinner tonight . I made some Kobe beef burgers (the American style ones that aren#emo#4oCZ##t a million dollars), cooked onions, avocado , @butcher_box bacon (link in bio), and crumbled blue cheese. take away your buns from your burgers , bread from your sandwiches, rice from your bowls, crust from your pizza , etc and the meals instantly become healthier. I feel light as a feather after eating THIS bacon cheese burger. If it had a bun I#emo#4oCZ##d be in a carb coma right now. #emo#8J+klA==## maybe that#emo#4oCZ##s indication that my body is ok with fat intake and hates sugars and grains ?#emo#8J+klA==##Don#emo#4oCZ##t blame the burger for what the bun does to your health! #ketoguido #ketogenic #ketosis

