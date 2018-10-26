Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino

Scroll through Guadagnino's food photos, and you'll notice a consistent theme: burgers. Some are beef; some are turkey; some are loaded with an impressive pile of toppings.
Scroll through Guadagnino's food photos, and you'll notice a consistent theme: burgers. Some are beef; some are turkey; some are loaded with an impressive pile of toppings. All of them are keto-friendly, meaning they aren't swaddled in a carb-heavy bun.
In case you need a quick refresher, the popular keto diet calls for people to get 60 to 80 percent of their daily calories from fat, around 20 percent from protein, and around 10 percent from carbohydrates. The idea is to get your body to start burning fat for fuel - a state known as ketosis.
Guadagnino's creative recipes prove you can still enjoy burgers on the keto diet. Here are six ways to make keto burgers, inspired by the keto guido himself.
"Who needs french fries with your grass-fed burger when you can have charred broccoli?"
Guadagnino hit up Five Guys for a double bacon cheeseburger - without the bun, of course.
View this post on Instagram
Had a long day so got some fast food for dinner from Five Guys. Don#emo#4oCZ##t eat fast food often and don#emo#4oCZ##t recommend that you do , but because of the demonization of fat , the majority of people do not realize when they go to a burger spot and do without the bun, fries, fried toppings , sodas, and milkshakes, they can still enjoy a delicious fatty burger while making a life changing decision . Yes, generally speaking if you cut out sugars , simple carbs, most dairy, and food fried in vegetable oils , your entire body and life will change for the better .... also what other kind of #emo#4oCc##diet#emo#4oCd## can you be on and feel so satisfied with by eating a double bacon cheeseburger ?! I can survive without the fries and bun and still enjoy the shit out of this . _ (Again not saying this is a regular occurrence, I usually make grass fed burgers at home ) _ #ketoguido
"Who needs a bun for your burger when you have collard greens?"
He topped these burgers with cheese, bacon, and avocado. Yum!
View this post on Instagram
Who needs a bun for your burger when you have collard greens ?? Buns and breads have been embedded into our brain as physical tools that food needs to go on top of . Buns and breads also serve as a physical vehicle that can hold the food together deliver it to your mouth . Either use bun alternatives like this to hold the food together , or put it on a plate and use a fork and knife to get the food to your mouth #ketoguido
These are kobe beef burgers with cooked onions, avocado, bacon, and crumbled blue cheese:
View this post on Instagram
Dinner from the other night : Bacon avocado cheese burgers with charred broccoli and arugula salad . No grains on this plate and still delicious PS I don#emo#4oCZ##t eat a ton of cheese or dairy. Maybe just sprinkled as a topping a,splash of heavy cream in my coffee , and cook with grass fed butter . Everyone#emo#4oCZ##s body is different, mine doesn#emo#4oCZ##t react well to a ton of dairy so be mindful of your body #ketoguido #ketogenic #ketodiet
For these loaded turkey burgers, Guadagnino made a truffle aioli from avocado oil mayo, sour cream, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and black truffle oil.
View this post on Instagram
Nom nom nom what a dinner tonight . I made some Kobe beef burgers (the American style ones that aren#emo#4oCZ##t a million dollars), cooked onions, avocado , @butcher_box bacon (link in bio), and crumbled blue cheese. take away your buns from your burgers , bread from your sandwiches, rice from your bowls, crust from your pizza , etc and the meals instantly become healthier. I feel light as a feather after eating THIS bacon cheese burger. If it had a bun I#emo#4oCZ##d be in a carb coma right now. #emo#8J+klA==## maybe that#emo#4oCZ##s indication that my body is ok with fat intake and hates sugars and grains ?#emo#8J+klA==##Don#emo#4oCZ##t blame the burger for what the bun does to your health! #ketoguido #ketogenic #ketosis
View this post on Instagram
Got creative tonight with what was in the fridge. Turkey burgers topped with @butcher_box bacon, cooked onions, cheese ,avocado and a homemade truffle aioli that I made with @primalkitchenfoods mayo, sour cream, garlic, salt , pepper, lemon juice and black truffle oil on a bed of arugula. DON#emo#4oCZ##T BLAME THE BURGER FOR WHAT THE BUN DOES TO YOUR HEALTH