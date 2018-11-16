Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How Florian Munteanu cut weight for 'Creed II'

"No way," Munteanu tells Men's Health. "I personally like the old-school style of training. And you actually see that in the movie.

  • Published:
play How Florian Munteanu cut weight for 'Creed II' (BEN WATTS)

Think Viktor Drago will train like Dear Old Dad in Creed II? Think again, says Florian Munteanu, who plays Viktor, the son of Ivan Drago, in the latest film of the Rocky saga later this month.

"No way," Munteanu tells Men's Health. "I personally like the old-school style of training. And you actually see that in the movie. We train the Russian style, old-school, not modern, not trying to make things easier. Just go through the pain the old-fashioned way."

View this post on Instagram

Daily grind

A post shared by Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu (@bignasty) on

 

It's the way Munteanu has always trained, going back to his days as a boxer in his native Romania. Ask him to build a home gym, and he keeps it simple. "Definitely give me a bench press," he says. "And a heavy bag. And I would go for a treadmill. That's all I need."

Munteanu kept it simple to get in shape for Creed II, too. Before prepping for the movie, he weighed in at a hefty 250 pounds. As Viktor Drago, he's a slimmed-down 225. Here are his three secrets to getting ready for the silver-screen ring.

play (BEN WATTS )

 

Focus on Fish

Munteanu inhaled protein day and night (aiming to eat a gram per pound of body weight). But his evening meals focused on one protein source. “I kept it very basic,” he says. “Only vegetables and tuna.” Tuna is a high--protein, low-fat fish, with one gram of fat per 100 calories.

Train Hard

“We were training every day for five or six hours, because I had to shrink down,” says Munteanu. You don’t have that kind of time, so maximize your half hour in the gym.

If you’re trying to drop body fat, instead of counting reps, put your workout against the clock. Do each move for 45 straight seconds, banging out as many reps as you can, then rest for 15 seconds before beginning your next set.

Run Consistently

Munteanu kept his cardio sessions simple, running for a half hour. His game plan with running: a few miles at a consistent pace three days a week.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

12 sex confessions that are unbelievably embarrassing 12 sex confessions that are unbelievably embarrassing
Blackouts aren't funny or impressive. They're an epidemic Blackouts aren't funny or impressive. They're an epidemic
Your fish could be contaminated with plastic Your fish could be contaminated with plastic
Get your butt up off the couch — then use it for this ab workout Get your butt up off the couch — then use it for this ab workout
Why Tim Tebow will never go away Why Tim Tebow will never go away
8 Reddit relationship stories that are almost too crazy to believe 8 Reddit relationship stories that are almost too crazy to believe

Recommended Videos

5 Things every man should know about penile cancer 5 Things every man should know about penile cancer
Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror
Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises



Related Articles

​12 muscle-building moves you can do with a foam roller
Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule was too much for James Corden
Strategy The biggest threat to success isn't failure — it's something much harder to beat
Get your butt up off the couch — then use it for this ab workout
Strategy Jeff Bezos owns a $23 million mansion in the swanky Washington DC neighborhood the Obamas call home. It's 15 minutes from Amazon's new HQ2.
Lifestyle An Australian Instagram star with 2 million followers has some pretty intense dress code requirements for guests attending her wedding
Lifestyle 14 people share the one thing they don't regret splurging on
Lifestyle Fad diets never worked for me, but a fitness app helped me lose 28 pounds in four months

Mens Health

This is why you should stop spending money on vitamin d and fish oil
​12 muscle-building moves you can do with a foam roller
How to bench press the right way
Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule was too much for James Corden
X
Advertisement