Is it ok to wear shorts at the office?

Ah, you feel that breeze? So refreshing and comfortable. Shorts were a great choice. You sink back into the office chair and let out a sigh of – Wait.

Office chair? You're wearing shorts to the office? For the love of God, why?!

When you think office or formal business dress codes, shorts don't exactly come to mind. Why? Because generally, that means trousers, slacks, or hell, even jeans.

Though there are plenty of reasons (mainly comfort) to argue for shorts, Reddit users have even more reasons to just put on some damn pants.

These four points are pretty much inarguable (ok, kind of). Once you're done, you'll never be wearing shorts to work again.

1. You probably forgot lotion.

Few things are more skin-crawlingly gross than seeing flaky, dry legs. We don't need you leaving a trail of dead skin wherever you roam.

"Because nobody wants to look at your ashy f****** knees." -being-towards-memes

2. They don't fit the professional dress code.

In an office setting, it's tough to rationalize the formality of shorts. You can bust out the business RompHim as much as you want, but let's face it: you're going to stand out like a sore thumb. Fair and comfortable? Maybe not. Best for your career and livelihood? Toss the shorts.

"Professionalism in the workplace blah blah blah." -GalaxyWarLord336

3. Shorts might be a danger to others.

OUCH. Our eyes. Your legs haven't seen the light of day in months during the colder seasons. We don't need to wear sunglasses inside to deflect the beams of your ultra-pale breadstick legs.

"Because you don't want to be blinded by my white legs." -newgatsbyfitness

4. Or pose a threat to yourself.

Uh, it's literally unsafe in some workplaces to wear shorts. Hello.

"In most environments, you're just asking for more injuries." -GreyLordQueekual

"I'd get blood on me otherwise." -babycarlospineapple

In other places, it's common, according to one Reddit user. If you're a shorts guy, it might be best to take a vacation to Queensland or Australia.

"Move to Queensland or the Nth Territory in Australia. It is acceptable for men to wear shorts in those places where long pants would be demanded in most other parts of the world. It used to be expected that long socks would be worn with the shorts but not so much these days." -woodendolphin

Have you been convinced? Or will you test the dress code boundaries?

For the most part, it's common to base wardrobe decisions on the general vibe and attitude of the office.

Work in a formal business environment with a strict, dressed-up, tight-laced boss? No shorts, no problem. A casual start-up with a cool breezy boss in shorts of their very own? You just might want to try. Or ask first.

If you're going to rock shorts, though, word to the wise: you might want at least a little bit of a tan and some lotion first.