LeBron James' royal-sized net worth explains why he's 'the king'

People knew LeBron James was destined for great things from the time he first hit the court for high school basketball games.

Eventually, the self-proclaimed "kid from Akron" would go on to leave a sports legacy all his own – all before the age of 20.

Nike leapt at the chance to work with him, and the man known as "King James" signed his first endorsement deal with them at only 18 years old. Between his latest contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and all the royalty payments he gets from his highly-successful line of Nike sneakers, James is an extremely wealthy guy.

But he's also extremely generous. Having just opened a new public school for at-risk youth in his Ohio hometown, James called the new venture "one of the greatest moments (if not the greatest) of my life." For someone so uber rich, he sure knows how to give back as well.

Lebron James is currently the sixth highest-paid NBA player of all time.

From NBA earnings alone, James has amassed a $233.9 million career salary, good enough for sixth place in all-time NBA earnings. That number is expected to surpass over $300 million once he completes his whopping $153.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest chunk of James' salary is made off the court, though.

On average, James has made about $40 million a year in salary from the NBA, with another $55 million coming in from endorsements. This puts his annual income at roughly $100 million.

According to Forbes, James has the "top endorsement portfolio in the NBA." He's acted as a spokesman for Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre, Kia, and more.

When James is off the court or not working, he spends time with his wife Savannah and their three children.

LeBron James' net worth is an estimated $440 million.

Thanks to his lucrative sponsorships and career earnings, James has a massed quite a fortune for himself.

His net worth is estimated to be around $440 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. With his new contract with the Lakers just signed, you can expect that number to climb even higher in future years. Eventually, he just might be king of the Forbes list.