Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Low carb diets have been linked to an early death


Health Tips Low carb diets have been linked to an early death

Researchers followed 15,400 Americans over a span of 25 years to determine the long-term effects of eating (or not eating) carbohydrates - and found that moderate carb eaters lived up to four years longer than low carb eaters.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Low carb diets have been linked to an early death play

Low carb diets have been linked to an early death

(ADAM SARGENT / EYEEM/GETTY IMAGES)

Low-carbohydrate diets like Keto may be great for losing weight, but they may not be so good for your lifespan, according to a new study published in The Lancet.

Researchers followed 15,400 Americans over a span of 25 years to determine the long-term effects of eating (or not eating) carbohydrates - and found that moderate carb eaters lived up to four years longer than low carb eaters.

Before you go diving into a swimming pool of spaghetti, there's a catch: Moderate carb eaters also lived a year longer than people who consumed mostly carbs, which means you could also be in trouble if you go overboard on that starchy stuff.

The researchers believe people on low carb diets may die earlier because they're not eating enough fruits, vegetables and whole grains. They may also eat more meat, which has been linked to an increased risk of cancer and early death.

play (SHUTTERSTOCK)

 

At two points throughout the 25-year study, adults between 45 and 64 completed questionnaires about everything they ate and drank, including portion sizes. Then, researchers evaluated participants' diets and categorized them based on how many carbs they consumed:

  • Low carb eaters = diets made up of < 40 percent carbohydrates

  • Moderate carb eaters = diets made up 50 percent carbohydrates

  • High carb eaters = diets made up of > 70 percent carbohydrates

After 25 years, researchers analyzed the data and determined that people who ate carbs moderately lived the longest.

Of course, this study does have its faults. As the authors note, self-reported data isn't always accurate since people may not remember everything they ate. And this study simply highlights observational links rather than a cause-and-effect relationship.

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

What does this mean for me?

Are you doomed to die early if you skip the bread basket? Not exactly.

Not all low carb diets lead to an early death. In the study, low-carb eaters who got their protein and fat from plants instead of animals did not increase their chances of dying earlier.

It's entirely possible to get plenty of protein while scaling back on meat: lentils, chickpeas, hemp seeds, quinoa, and protein powders all pack plenty of protein.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: How to get rid of calluses from lifting Guy Smarts How to get rid of calluses from lifting
Guy Smarts: Scientists accidentally discover drug that prevents weight gain Guy Smarts Scientists accidentally discover drug that prevents weight gain
Guy Smarts: Got a beard? Here's how to avoid giving her a rash down there Guy Smarts Got a beard? Here's how to avoid giving her a rash down there
Health Tips: The healthiest and unhealthiest things on IHOP’s menu Health Tips The healthiest and unhealthiest things on IHOP’s menu
Fitness: 5 tips for max strength from one of crossfit's strongest men Fitness 5 tips for max strength from one of crossfit's strongest men
Guy Smarts: What is Chris Hemsworth's net worth? The Thor actor proves it pays to be a Marvel star Guy Smarts What is Chris Hemsworth's net worth? The Thor actor proves it pays to be a Marvel star

Recommended Videos

Fitness: 5 tips for max strength from one of crossfit's strongest men Fitness 5 tips for max strength from one of crossfit's strongest men
Guy Smarts: How you can get ripped like Mark Wahlberg in 'mile 22' Guy Smarts How you can get ripped like Mark Wahlberg in 'mile 22'
Guy Smarts: Idris Elba was born to be James Bond. Here's proof Guy Smarts Idris Elba was born to be James Bond. Here's proof



Top Articles

1 Guy Smarts This foreo cleansing brush got rid of the blackheads on my nosebullet
2 Relationship Talk The 43 most common reasons men stay singlebullet
3 For Men 5 foods for men that give harder erectionbullet
4 Fitness and Weight Loss This abs circuit will get you ripped while...bullet
5 Sex & Relationships Real women share 9 tips for how to give them...bullet
6 For Men Can you masturbate too much?bullet
7 Guy Smarts Why a 9/11 first responder got tattoos made of...bullet
8 Guy Smarts The Rock just surprised his stunt double with a...bullet
9 Sex Fetish 101 What is pegging? This sex act is on the...bullet
10 Guy Smarts Got a beard? Here's how to avoid giving her...bullet

Related Articles

Tech A Harvard doctor says it's harder than ever to lose weight right now — but there are 5 ways to do it well
Girl Smarts Is eggnog good for you?
Girl Smarts Can the keto diet screw with your period?
Odd Enough ‘I don’t care how trendy it is — I will never, ever cut carbs'
Tech Scientists are zeroing in on the right amount of carbs to eat for a long life — here's how much should be in your diet
Health Tips Thinking of trying the ketogenic diet? Here's what keto beginners should know
Girl Smarts 'I lost more than 90 pounds by cutting carbs and walking'

Top Videos

1 Guy Smarts Idris Elba was born to be James Bond. Here's proofbullet
2 Relationship Talk Is Chris Pratt dating Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter?bullet
3 Guy Smarts Chris Evans ripped on his buddy Chris Pratt in honor of...bullet
4 Fitness 5 tips for max strength from one of crossfit's strongest menbullet
5 Guy Smarts How you can get ripped like Mark Wahlberg in 'mile 22'bullet
6 Guy Smarts What is Mark Wahlberg's net worth? Here's what we...bullet

Mens Health

This 20-minute upper body circuit can help to banish your man boobs
Fitness This 20-minute upper body circuit can help to banish your man boobs
Does farting burn calories? Here's the smelly truth
Health Tips Does farting burn calories? Here's the smelly truth
The best adjustable dumbbells for your home gym
Fitness The best adjustable dumbbells for your home gym
100 women sound off on the ultimate penis size question
Sex & Relationships 100 women sound off on the ultimate penis size question