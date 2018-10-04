Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Mark Wahlberg takes to Instagram to show off his 'dad bod' style


Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg takes to Instagram to show off his 'dad bod' style

He's a well-known actor, the city of Boston's unofficial official mascot, and the owner of a successful chain of burger restaurants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Mark Wahlberg takes to Instagram to show off his 'dad bod' style (GETTY IMAGESCLAUDIA TOTIR)

Mark Wahlberg could be described as many things. Extremely ripped, ultra dedicated to staying in shape, and rich as hell, for example.

He's a well-known actor, the city of Boston's unofficial official mascot, and the owner of a successful chain of burger restaurants.

But when you think of Wahlberg, you definitely don't think of one thing: dad bod. Nope, never. He's literally known for his cut abs, jacked biceps, and all-around built physique. That's not to say that having a dad bod is at all a bad thing, but it's certainly not Marky Mark's thing.

Somehow, though, he is the proud owner of a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase. In fact, he counts it among his favorites in an Instagram video inside his closet.

 

The Travis Mathew tee is among Wahlberg's wardrobe essentials, supplementing his renowned collection of golf apparel. Wahlberg is an avid golfer, so it's no surprise he also mentions clubs and bags as some of his necessities as well.

Wahlberg specifically called the Travis Mathew shirt, a set of Callaway Golf clubs, and an Ogio golf bag his favorites.

Turns out you can cop Wahlberg's top picks for yourself pretty easily.

The Travis Mathew shirt is 100 percent cotton, which probably explains why it's one of Wahlberg's faves. It's comfy, casual, and relatively affordable at just $35.

Even better, if you're not into the whole dad bod thing, they've got designs with other golf-centric phrases. Alternative options include things like "not all heroes wear capes" with a photo of a cart and "buckets" with a few buckets of beer and balls.

Though Wahlberg doesn't specific exactly which clubs he uses, Callaway Golf has a variety of options.

Their Rogue Driver uses advanced innovation to deliver outstanding ball speed as well as increased MOI for your game on the green. They've got items like balls, left-handed clubs, and accessories as well.

And Wahlberg's fave bag comes courtesy of Ogio. Their stand-up bags include performance-ready holsters, storage pockets for everything you need, and plenty of room.

Whether you prefer strapping them onto the cart or carrying them yourself, Ogio has bags to suit your needs.

Wahlberg also mentions in the caption that he's #uptosomething.

What exactly is he up to? Beyond starring in Netflix's upcoming Wonderland, it's possible he could be collaborating with one or all of the brands mentioned.

If that's the case, it'll be even easier for you to shop like Mark Wahlberg.

For the most part, Mark Wahlberg's closet likely reinforces everything you think about him. But it also helps do a little bit of redefinition: specifically in the case of the dad bod.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: “Moon milk” is all over Instagram — but what exactly is it? Guy Smarts “Moon milk” is all over Instagram — but what exactly is it?
Guy Smarts: Ben Affleck shows off his muscular upper body Guy Smarts Ben Affleck shows off his muscular upper body
Fitness: Push your upper body to the limit with this 20 minute circuit Fitness Push your upper body to the limit with this 20 minute circuit
Guy Smarts: Yo-yo weight gain may increase your risk of heart attack Guy Smarts Yo-yo weight gain may increase your risk of heart attack
Guy Smarts: This paralyzed man can walk again thanks to an incredible device Guy Smarts This paralyzed man can walk again thanks to an incredible device
Sex & Relationships: 5 sex positions to stimulate her g-spot Sex & Relationships 5 sex positions to stimulate her g-spot

Recommended Videos

Guy Smarts: What is Brad Pitt's net worth? Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Guy Smarts: What is Brad Pitt's net worth? Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Guy Smarts: Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships This is how you should be sextingbullet
2 Guy Smarts “Moon milk” is all over Instagram — but what exactly is it?bullet
3 Health Tips 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignorebullet
4 Sex & Relationships This is what happens when you have sex with a...bullet
5 Guy Smarts This paralyzed man can walk again thanks to an...bullet
6 Sex & Relationships 9 ways to give your partner multiple orgasmsbullet
7 Fitness Push your upper body to the limit with this 20...bullet
8 For Men 5 foods for men that give harder erectionbullet
9 Sex & Relationships 5 sex positions to stimulate her g-spotbullet
10 Guy Smarts Ben Affleck shows off his muscular upper bodybullet

Related Articles

Fitness Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the morning
Tech A visual guide to Mark Wahlberg's daily routine, which involves waking up at 2:30 a.m. and 2 breakfasts
Tech The 50 actors who have made the most money at the US box office
Fitness Brie Larson and Alison Brie are all about the partner workout
Guy Smarts What is Chris Evans' net worth? Let's just say it pays to be Captain America
Tech The 10 worst movies of the summer, according to critics
Guy Smarts How you can get ripped like Mark Wahlberg in 'mile 22'
Tech 'Mile 22' is one of the worst-reviewed movies of the summer, and Mark Wahlberg's career: 'The movie equivalent of being shouted at by your drunk ex-Army dad'

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

Guy Smarts Meet the Silicon Valley CEOs spending millions of dollars to hack their own bodies
Guy Smarts This video of a neck pimple popping is unbelievable
Guy Smarts Try her move if you have a stiff neck and shoulders
Lifting heavy? Bulletproof your shoulders with these 5 moves first
Guy Smarts Lifting heavy? Bulletproof your shoulders with these 5 moves first
X
Advertisement