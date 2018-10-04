news

Mark Wahlberg could be described as many things. Extremely ripped, ultra dedicated to staying in shape, and rich as hell, for example.

He's a well-known actor, the city of Boston's unofficial official mascot, and the owner of a successful chain of burger restaurants.

But when you think of Wahlberg, you definitely don't think of one thing: dad bod. Nope, never. He's literally known for his cut abs, jacked biceps, and all-around built physique. That's not to say that having a dad bod is at all a bad thing, but it's certainly not Marky Mark's thing.

Somehow, though, he is the proud owner of a t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase. In fact, he counts it among his favorites in an Instagram video inside his closet.

The Travis Mathew tee is among Wahlberg's wardrobe essentials, supplementing his renowned collection of golf apparel. Wahlberg is an avid golfer, so it's no surprise he also mentions clubs and bags as some of his necessities as well.

Wahlberg specifically called the Travis Mathew shirt, a set of Callaway Golf clubs, and an Ogio golf bag his favorites.

Turns out you can cop Wahlberg's top picks for yourself pretty easily.

The Travis Mathew shirt is 100 percent cotton, which probably explains why it's one of Wahlberg's faves. It's comfy, casual, and relatively affordable at just $35.

Even better, if you're not into the whole dad bod thing, they've got designs with other golf-centric phrases. Alternative options include things like "not all heroes wear capes" with a photo of a cart and "buckets" with a few buckets of beer and balls.

Though Wahlberg doesn't specific exactly which clubs he uses, Callaway Golf has a variety of options.

Their Rogue Driver uses advanced innovation to deliver outstanding ball speed as well as increased MOI for your game on the green. They've got items like balls, left-handed clubs, and accessories as well.

And Wahlberg's fave bag comes courtesy of Ogio. Their stand-up bags include performance-ready holsters, storage pockets for everything you need, and plenty of room.

Whether you prefer strapping them onto the cart or carrying them yourself, Ogio has bags to suit your needs.

Wahlberg also mentions in the caption that he's #uptosomething.

What exactly is he up to? Beyond starring in Netflix's upcoming Wonderland, it's possible he could be collaborating with one or all of the brands mentioned.

If that's the case, it'll be even easier for you to shop like Mark Wahlberg.

For the most part, Mark Wahlberg's closet likely reinforces everything you think about him. But it also helps do a little bit of redefinition: specifically in the case of the dad bod.