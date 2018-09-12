Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight circuit

news

A strong core is the key to a strong body - and there are few moves better for strengthening your abs into a rock-solid midsection than the plank.

The bodyweight-based staple is a key foundation of the workouts celebrity trainer Jay Cardiello designs for clients 50 Cent and Kevin Love.

The no-frills circuit isn't complicated, but you'll have to put the work in to get results. You don't need much time or any equipment for this ab sculpting circuit - just a mat, room to stretch out, and 20 minutes.

Over the course of the eight-week Anywhere, Anytime bodyweight workout program, Cardiello will show you the exact circuits he uses to whip his clients into shape. Each week is focused on a different objective, and Week 5 is designed to push your cardio and core to the next level. You'll work out four days per week, performing one circuit on Mondays and Thursdays and another on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Week 5: Get Mobile, Get Strong

Tuesday and Friday

1. Plank

Tip: Contract your abs as hard as possible.

2. Plank Alternating Leg Swings

Tip: Coordinate your breathing with the leg swings. Exhale as the leg swings outward, then inhale as it comes in toward body.

3. Plank Alternating Knee to Side

Tip: Make this move more advanced by performing this exercise in a full-plank position.

4. Plank Money in Pockets

Tip: Don't rest or slam your hip down toward floor. The body will likely over rotate and possibly cause you to lose control of the move.

5. Plank Full-Hand to Knee Holds (L)

6. Plank Full-Hand to Knee Holds (R)

7. Plank Full Alternating Leg Swings

Tip: Aim to keep the elbows locked at all times throughout the move.

8. Bracers

Tip: Drive your lower back into the floor, while having your stomach contracted upward toward the ceiling.

9. Single Legged Bracers (L)

Tip: Keep the chin parallel to your left thigh.

10. Single Legged Bracers (R)

