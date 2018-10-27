Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


The mcrib is back at mcDonald's. Here's what's actually in it

The enthusiasm behind the sandwich partly stems from the fact that McDonald's tends to bring back the sandwich about once a year

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The mcrib is back at mcDonald's. Here's what's actually in it (GETTY IMAGESDAVID PAUL MORRIS )

The McRib is back at McDonald's, and while McDonald's has other items on their menu that they occasionally bring back, like Szechuan Sauce, the McRib seems to have a very particular set of fans.

The enthusiasm behind the sandwich partly stems from the fact that McDonald's tends to bring back the sandwich about once a year, but as The Wall Street Journal reports, the McRib stays on the menu for only a few weeks, and it's not always offered at all locations.

It was last available in November of last year, and it originally hit the McDonald's menu 37 years ago, in 1981.

In the past, super fans have done things like pleaded with their city councils to bring the sandwich back, driven 10 hours to get the sandwich, and eaten 12 McRibs at once. There's also a McRib Locator that will point you to the nearest McDonald's location that's selling the sandwich.

If you've never had a McRib before, or have been gleefully eating the sandwich without knowing exactly what's in it, here's what you need to know about the McRib's nutritional info.

What's a McRib made out of?

The McRib's informational page on the McDonald's site was down - maybe there were too many eager fans - so a McDonald's rep sent MensHealth.com screengrabs of the nutritional information via the McDonald's mobile app.

The McRib features a pork patty on a homestyle roll, and its topped with barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions. You can see the full ingredient breakdown here:

play (MCDONALD’S)

 

As for nutritional info, the McRib clocks in with 480 calories, 2o0 of them from fat. You'll get 24 grams of protein from the sandwich, and 45 grams of carbs. The McRib also has 890 mg of sodium, 80 mg of cholesterol, and no trans fat.

play (MCDONALD’S)

 

When it comes to calories, the McRib is pretty on par with other McDonald's menu items, like the Big Mac's 540 calories and the Filet-o-Fish's 390 calories. With 45 grams of carbohydrates, the McRib isn't going to jive with your keto diet - but overall, it's certainly not among the worst fast food meals you could eat.

If you really want a healthy meal the next time you hit up a chain restaurant, check out our guide to the healthiest fast food options in America.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny Guadagnino
Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, is on a mission to save the planet Yvon Chouinard, the founder of Patagonia, is on a mission to save the planet
Keto dieters are sharing their awkward dating stories on Reddit Keto dieters are sharing their awkward dating stories on Reddit
Rock your abs with this killer core exercise Rock your abs with this killer core exercise
What is cupping therapy? Here's what to know about the benefits and risks What is cupping therapy? Here's what to know about the benefits and risks
These are the healthiest fruits you should be eating These are the healthiest fruits you should be eating

Recommended Videos

Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises
5 foods to help erectile dysfunction 5 foods to help erectile dysfunction
Here's a recap of every single 'Rambo' movie Here's a recap of every single 'Rambo' movie



Top Articles

1 These are the healthiest fruits you should be eatingbullet
2 Keto dieters are sharing their awkward dating stories on Redditbullet
3 Here are 6 keto-friendly burger ideas from jersey shore's Vnny...bullet
4 Rock your abs with this killer core exercisebullet
5 8 things you're doing that make you look olderbullet
6 According to research, this is women's favorite men's colognebullet
7 Guy Smarts How to get rid of calluses from liftingbullet
8 Ferrari's GTC4lusso T deserves more respectbullet
9 Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parentsbullet
10 Coffee can be a great pre-workout — if you drink it...bullet

Related Articles

Strategy 16 restaurant chains you once loved that you'll likely never be able to eat at again
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Strategy McDonald's is bringing back the McRib at thousands of locations
Strategy McDonald's is debuting a new $6 meal deal that represents one of the chain's 'most aggressive' weapons in the battle for budget shoppers yet (MCD)
Lifestyle 11 McDonald's fast-food items everyone should try from around the world
Strategy Leaked documents reveal McDonald's is expanding its breakfast menu for the first time in years with sandwiches that contain 3 times the meat (MCD)
Strategy McDonald's is adding its first new breakfast menu items in more than 15 years as the fast-food breakfast battles heat up (MCD)
Strategy McDonald's quietly killed its best deal as fast-food chains battle to win over budget shoppers (MCD)
Lifestyle We tried 3 brands of packaged powdered doughnuts and one comes close to freshly-baked status

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

Justin Bieber ate a burrito sideways, and we are not okay with it
Michael Phelps opens up about his struggles with depression and thoughts of suicide
Pump up your chest and sculpt your back with one dynamic move
How leather bags are made at the lotuff leather factory
X
Advertisement