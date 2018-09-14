Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

The truth behind 7 common sleep myths


Guy Smarts The truth behind 7 common sleep myths

How can you parse out fact from fiction? We delved into seven common sleep myths, and now we're here to tell you why they're flat-out wrong.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The truth behind 7 common sleep myths play

The truth behind 7 common sleep myths

(HERO IMAGES)

When it comes to sleep, everyone has their own ideas on how to get a good night's rest. Some people swear by drinking a glass of milk, while others say you should never eat cheese before bed time.

How can you parse out fact from fiction? We delved into seven common sleep myths, and now we're here to tell you why they're flat-out wrong.

1) Myth: Everyone Needs 8 Hours of Sleep

play (HERO IMAGES)

Reality: The amount of sleep someone needs depends on variety of factors, including genetics. 

“Sleep need is like height, we are all different and how much we need is to a large degree, genetically determined,” sleep expert Dr. Neil Stanley explained to The Independent. Tracking your bed time, how many hours you sleep a night, and how well rested you feel each day can help you find the ideal amount of sleep for your body, according to sleep experts at Harvard.

2) Myth: Drinking Warm Milk Makes You Fall Asleep

play (PONGSAK TAWANSAENG / EYEEM)

 

Reality: Drinking milk to go to sleep is such a popular theory, it's been featured everywhere from dairy commercials to Happy Gilmore.

However, there's no scientific evidence that drinking milk will help you sleep, according to the University of Arkansas. As the university explains in a blog post, the myth began because milk has small traces of tryptophan, an amino acid used to make the hormones serotonin and melatonin in our bodies, which do help us sleep. However, there's not nearly enough tryptophan in milk to make anyone drowsy.

3) Myth: Cheese Causes Nightmares

play (ISTETIANA)

 

Reality: Although people often blame cheese for their bad dreams, nutritionist Joy Dubost, R.D. previously told MensHealth.com there is no evidence to support this idea.

Researchers believe people who are sensitive to lactose may have trouble sleeping if they consume dairy before bed due to gas, bloating, or cramps - but not due to nightmares.

4) Myth: Napping Makes it Hard to Sleep at Night

play (WESTEND61)

 

Reality: Some believe napping is bad for bed time, but a quick afternoon rest won't disrupt your ability to go to bed, according to the National Sleep Foundation. In fact, our internal clocks are programmed to make us sleepy in the afternoon. A short 20-minute nap is best so you don't enter a REM, or a deeper stage of sleep, as this will only make you tired later in the day.

5) Myth: It's Illegal to Cut off Mattress Tags

play (SIRAPHOL SIRICHARATTAKUL / EYEEM)

 

Reality: According to The Better Sleep Council, surveys have shown that roughly 122 million American adults think it's illegal to remove mattress tags. But the truth is, you can snip those pesky tags without fear of jail time.

LiveScience explains the tags were created a warning for store owners. In the early 1900s, the government believed companies were using old, discarded mattresses to stuff into "new" ones, so they started requiring manufacturers to list the materials.

6) Myth: Sleepiness is Caused by the Number of Hours You Sleep Each Night

play (MASKOT)

 

Reality: It's entirely possible to sleep for eight or nine hours a night and still feel fatigued if you suffer from sleep apnea. People with the condition stop breathing while they sleep, which causes them to repeatedly wake up throughout the night. This makes it hard to sleep deeply, which causes daytime sleepiness.

7) Myth: Only Some People Dream at Night

play (PEOPLEIMAGES)

 

Reality: According to the Better Sleep Council, a whopping 122 million Americans believe that some people don't dream. Ever. But researchers say that everybody dreams each night. In fact, the average person will dream four to six times per night when they enter REM sleep, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

People who think they don't dream simply don't remember, and scientists aren't sure why some are able to recall their dreams better than others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Girl Smarts: Is it ok to wear shorts at the office? Girl Smarts Is it ok to wear shorts at the office?
Fitness: Why doing your workouts in the cold may help burn more fat Fitness Why doing your workouts in the cold may help burn more fat
Fitness: Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the morning Fitness Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the morning
Sex & Relationships: 7 sex positions for when you both just want a quickie Sex & Relationships 7 sex positions for when you both just want a quickie
Guy Smarts: The 4 biggest announcements from Apple's iPhone event Guy Smarts The 4 biggest announcements from Apple's iPhone event
Guy Smarts: This neck pimple packs a big pop Guy Smarts This neck pimple packs a big pop

Recommended Videos

Fitness: Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the morning Fitness Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the morning
Guy Smarts: What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians Guy Smarts What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians
Guy Smarts: What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians Guy Smarts What is Kevin Hart's net worth? Here's how he became one of the world's richest comedians



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 reasons why relationships failbullet
2 Guy Smarts Major Key Alert: Dj Khaled's net worth is very, very highbullet
3 Guy Smarts Stop orbiting your exes on social mediabullet
4 Health Tips 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignorebullet
5 Guy Smarts How to prevent the 5 most common gym injuriesbullet
6 Sex & Relationships 7 sex positions for when you both just...bullet
7 Girl Smarts Is it ok to wear shorts at the office?bullet
8 Guy Smarts Is coconut oil good or bad for you?bullet
9 Fitness Sculpt your Abs in just 20 minutes with this...bullet
10 Guy Smarts The Rock worked out with Emily Blunt and...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Not getting enough sleep seems to be even more deadly than we thought, new studies show
Strategy 29 photos of Princess Diana that show the lasting impact she had on our world
Tech Sleep deprivation can kill you — here's what sleeping less than 7 hours per night does to your body and brain
Tech 5 myths about iPhone battery life you might mistakenly believe — and what you should do instead (AAPL)
Tech Elon Musk says he's so exhausted that friends are 'really concerned' — here's how much sleep you really need to stay healthy
Girl Smarts 9 heart disease facts every woman needs to know

Top Videos

1 Fitness Mark Wahlberg's insane workout schedule starts at 2:30. In the...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Arnold Schwarzenegger just revealed he's currently filming...bullet
3 Steph Curry Dominates the court and his Mind with floating.bullet
4 Fleshlight Exhaustbullet
5 Guy Smarts Chris Hemsworth’s shirtless body is a major...bullet

Mens Health

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)
Guy Smarts Here's what it takes to be as strong as captain America
This man just became the world's oldest person to get a face transplant
Guy Smarts This man just became the world's oldest person to get a face transplant
Want to get stronger? Stop ignoring these muscles in your workout
Guy Smarts Want to get stronger? Stop ignoring these muscles in your workout
Your BMI affects how you sleep — and here's how
Guy Smarts Your BMI affects how you sleep — and here's how
X
Advertisement