Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


These are the healthiest fruits you should be eating

“Depending on what characteristics a person is looking for in a fruit-whether it is a higher fiber content, more vitamins like vitamin C, or more minerals like potassium-one fruit might be nutritionally superior to another,”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play These are the healthiest fruits you should be eating (GETTY IMAGESLEONORI)

In many ways, asking which fruit is healthiest is sort of like asking which exercises is best; the answer changes based on the benefit you’re after.

“Depending on what characteristics a person is looking for in a fruit-whether it is a higher fiber content, more vitamins like vitamin C, or more minerals like potassium-one fruit might be nutritionally superior to another,” says Lisa McAnulty, PhD, a professor of nutrition at Appalachian State University.

For example, guava is champ when it comes to potassium (688 mg per cup), while raspberries run away from the competition when it comes to fiber (8 grams per cup), according to USDA nutrition estimates.

These are the top fresh fruit sources of different vitamins and nutrients, according to the USDA:

  • Fiber: Raspberries, 8 g per cup

  • Protein: Passionfruit, 5 g per cup

  • Calcium: Dates, 96 mg per cup

  • Iron: Persimmons, 3.75 mg per cup

  • Magnesium: Dates, 81 mg per cup

  • Potassium: Guava, 688 mg per cup

  • Zinc: Blackberries, 0.76 mg per cup

  • Vitamin C: Guava, 377 mg per cup

  • Folate: Guava, 81 mg per cup

  • Choline: Clementines, 21 mg per cup

play (GETTY IMAGESLEONORI)

 

Maximizing the Health Benefits of Fruit

Despite what you might have heard, there isn’t a big difference among whole fruits when it comes to their effect on your blood sugar levels.

Fruits that are high in sugar also tend to contain both soluble and insoluble fiber, which slows the absorption of these fruit sugars and so prevents big blood-sugar spikes, says Robert Lustig, MD, professor emeritus of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco and author of Fat Chance: Beating the Odds Against Sugar, Processed Food, Obesity, and Disease. “So even if you’re taking in a lot of sugar with some fruits, you’re not absorbing that sugar,” he adds.

There is an exception to this rule: grapes. “As far as I know, no one’s ever done a study to see if grapes make people metabolically ill, but they have a lot of sugar and not much fiber,” Lustig says.

Also worth noting: blending fruit (like in a smoothie blender) breaks down its insoluble fiber, and so allows your body to absorb a lot more fruit sugar in a short period of time. “The blades of the smoothie machine shear long strands of insoluble fiber to smithereens,” Lustig explains. While you’ll still get all the fruit’s vitamins and nutrients, you need to be careful about overdoing it with smoothies, he says.

Which single fruit is the best to add to your diet?

Assuming you’re sticking to whole fruits, and you’re wondering which kind is the absolute best to add to your diet, there is one type that should top your shopping list: berries.

play (GETY IMAGES)

 

“Berries of all kinds-including blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, goji berries, cranberries, black currants, and bilberries-are an excellent type of fruit to consume because they are low in fat and calories and are a good source of fiber and several key vitamins and minerals,” McAnulty says.

Berries are also packed with a variety of healthy plant chemicals called polyphenols, she says. These include anthocyanins and anthocyanidins, which research has linked to improved heart and brain health, reduced cancer risks, improved insulin sensitivity, and better blood pressure scores. More evidence has tied the antioxidant bioactive compounds in berries to lower levels of inflammation and other health benefits.

Raspberries in particular may be king of the hill when it comes to good-for-you fruits. Along with all the healthy berry attributes mentioned above, raspberries contain more fiber than sugar, per USDA estimates. That’s a very good thing. Research has consistently linked dietary fiber to lower rates of disease and death, but most Americans aren’t getting nearly enough of it. (The Institute of Medicine advises adult men to eat 30 to 38 grams of fiber a day, but the average man eats half that much.) That makes raspberries an especially healthy addition to your diet.

play (JOHN FOXX IMAGES)

 

To get your fill of these and other berries, McAnulty says fresh-picked are best because fruit tends to lose some of its healthy nutrients the longer it sits around in shipping containers or store shelves. “Another good option would be to consume frozen berries because, generally, the berries have been harvested and then immediately frozen, maximizing retention of their nutrients,” she adds.

Finally, keep in mind that eating a variety of fruits is optimal. “Since different fruits possess different phytochemicals with the ability to exert a wide variety of beneficial health effects, it would be unwise to consume only one type of fruit,” McAnulty says, adding that a healthy diet should include about two cups a day of assorted fruits.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

How to use circuit training to speed up your workout How to use circuit training to speed up your workout
According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne According to research, this is women's favorite men's cologne
Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for traveling
Ferrari's GTC4lusso T deserves more respect Ferrari's GTC4lusso T deserves more respect
6 reasons you need a ford mustang bullitt 6 reasons you need a ford mustang bullitt
7 signs you might have a protein deficiency 7 signs you might have a protein deficiency

Recommended Videos

Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises
5 foods to help erectile dysfunction 5 foods to help erectile dysfunction
Here's a recap of every single 'Rambo' movie Here's a recap of every single 'Rambo' movie



Top Articles

1 Muscle Gain Transformation These 8 fitness before and after photos will...bullet
2 How to use circuit training to speed up your workoutbullet
3 8 things you're doing that make you look olderbullet
4 Sex Health Here are 5 sicknesses sex can help preventbullet
5 Health Tips 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignorebullet
6 Why the dagne dover carryall is the best bag for travelingbullet
7 Here's exactly what to eat on your rest daybullet
8 Colorado's 'marijuana czar' is setting his sights on the...bullet
9 Ferrari's GTC4lusso T deserves more respectbullet
10 According to research, this is women's favorite men's...bullet

Related Articles

Trust me, you definitely don’t want to eat mango skin
Tech We're learning more about which carbs you should never cut from your diet
Tech A study of nearly half a million people revealed that eating certain types of food is linked to cancer — but there's a simple fix
Tech New evidence suggests that a diet with key benefits for your body and brain may also shield against aging
Tech The tastiest, most surprising foods you can eat on the keto diet
Guy Smarts What is the mediterranean diet, and can it help you lose weight?
Imagine dragons' Dan Reynolds completely transformed his body in just months
Guy Smarts What is the nordic diet? Experts say it's the healthiest way to eat
Girl Smarts 7 mercury poisoning symptoms that are honestly kind of terrifying

Top Videos

1 Financial Domination 101 - What is Findom?bullet

Mens Health

Why gyms with childcare are a game-changer for parents
This soulcycle trainer's move will help save your posture
This exposive back pimple video is so satisfying
Coffee can be a great pre-workout — if you drink it at the right time
X
Advertisement