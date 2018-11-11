This 30-minute workout builds muscle in less time

Instead, make the most of your training opportunities with intense full-body circuits. Equinox Master Instructor Gerren Liles, N.A.S.M-C.P.T., created the 30 Minutes to More Muscle program to maximize a half an hour routine for guys who aren't able to spend hours at a time in the gym.
Instead, make the most of your training opportunities with intense full-body circuits. Equinox Master Instructor Gerren Liles, N.A.S.M-C.P.T., created the 30 Minutes to More Muscle program to maximize a half an hour routine for guys who aren't able to spend hours at a time in the gym. All you need is a set of dumbbells and a little space, so you can do this at home, too.
For four weeks, you've been exercising for 30 minutes, three days a week - so finish strong during this final period. The circuit-based routines are designed to help busy guys optimize the time they get in the gym (or at home). The workout stacks up simple yet effective movements at a rapid-fire pace to burn fat, build muscle, and chisel you into a fitter, stronger version of yourself.
Week Four
Perform this session on three days this week.
Warmup
Perform each move for 20 seconds
Jumping Jacks
Butt Kicks
High Knees
Squats
Walkouts
Low Lunge w/ Twist
Downward Dog Pushup
Perform each exercise for 50 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds after each exercise. For 1 through 4, you'll need a pair of medium-weight dumbbells.
Narrow Squat w/ Rotational Squat
Spiderman Lunge w/ Row to Press
Close Grip Floor Press to Pullover
Around the World Lunges
Hollow Body Holds to Superman
180 Burpees
After completing the full circuit, rest for 1 minute. Repeat the process twice more, for three full rounds.
