This 30-minute workout builds muscle in less time

  Published: , Refreshed:
Leg day, chest day, back day - do you really have the time and energy to split your workouts into separate, muscle group-targeted sessions? That type of periodization sounds great in theory, but busy guys might find the pace impossible to keep up with in practice.

Instead, make the most of your training opportunities with intense full-body circuits. Equinox Master Instructor Gerren Liles, N.A.S.M-C.P.T., created the 30 Minutes to More Muscle program to maximize a half an hour routine for guys who aren't able to spend hours at a time in the gym. All you need is a set of dumbbells and a little space, so you can do this at home, too.

For four weeks, you've been exercising for 30 minutes, three days a week - so finish strong during this final period. The circuit-based routines are designed to help busy guys optimize the time they get in the gym (or at home). The workout stacks up simple yet effective movements at a rapid-fire pace to burn fat, build muscle, and chisel you into a fitter, stronger version of yourself.

30 Minutes to More Muscle

Week Four

Perform this session on three days this week.

Warmup

Perform each move for 20 seconds

  1. Jumping Jacks

  2. Butt Kicks

  3. High Knees

  4. Squats

  5. Walkouts

  6. Low Lunge w/ Twist

  7. Downward Dog Pushup

Workout

Perform each exercise for 50 seconds. Rest for 10 seconds after each exercise. For 1 through 4, you'll need a pair of medium-weight dumbbells.

  1. Narrow Squat w/ Rotational Squat

  2. Spiderman Lunge w/ Row to Press

  3. Close Grip Floor Press to Pullover

  4. Around the World Lunges

  5. Hollow Body Holds to Superman

  6. 180 Burpees

After completing the full circuit, rest for 1 minute. Repeat the process twice more, for three full rounds.

Check out the previous installments:

Week 1

Week 2

Week 3

