Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


This ear pimple popping video is explosive and horrifying

Dr. Pimple Popper started a pimple popping craze, and the notoriety of her popping videos(not to mention her TLC show) has inspired Instagram accounts and YouTube channels dedicated exclusively to juicy pops.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play This ear pimple popping video is explosive and horrifying (Men's health)

Pimples can be painful and unsightly, but they make for great entertainment as the focus of a pimple popping video.

Dr. Pimple Popper started a pimple popping craze, and the notoriety of her popping videos(not to mention her TLC show) has inspired Instagram accounts and YouTube channels dedicated exclusively to juicy pops. One popular Instagram page, @PimplePopperVids, features some of the best-and by "best" we mean gnarly-zit and blackhead removal videos you'll ever see.

 

This video of a man popping his ear pimple is particularly gruesome–and oddly satisfying. As you can see in the video, the guy's ear has a bulbous growth, which oozes an insane amount of pus. So insane that one commenter remarked: "HOW DO TOU LET IT GET THAT BAD?! BEHIND THE EAR?"

How bad is it? See for yourself.

Oh, and guys? Please don't let your pimples get that bad. To clear up zits, try one of these seven pimple creams, or visit a dermatologist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

The easy, affordable way to get a completely customizable tuxedo set The easy, affordable way to get a completely customizable tuxedo set
Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror
Crush your core with this killer barbell move Crush your core with this killer barbell move
Conor McGregor's wax figure is now on display in NYC, and it's...Something Conor McGregor's wax figure is now on display in NYC, and it's...Something
Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it? Is giving up booze for a month actually worth it?
How to tell if cheat days are sabotaging your weight loss, according to a doctor How to tell if cheat days are sabotaging your weight loss, according to a doctor

Recommended Videos

Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror Holy crap, Michael B. Jordan's opponent in creed ii is a jacked terror
Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises Guys with infertility problems have smaller penises
5 foods to help erectile dysfunction 5 foods to help erectile dysfunction



Related Articles

What you need to know about colon cleanses before booking one
Lifestyle The best ways to get rid of cystic acne, according to experts
Lifestyle 9 things you should never use to treat a pimple, and 2 you should
Lifestyle The right way to remove blackheads at home, according to a dermatologist
Lifestyle How to pop a pimple without destroying your skin
Lifestyle A woman thought she had a simple bug bite in her groin — but it was really a baby fly burrowed into her skin
This exposive back pimple video is so satisfying
Lifestyle 16 subtle ways you could be damaging your skin without realizing it
This cyst popping video is every pimple popper's dream

Mens Health

This high-volume chest workout will also carve your abs
Why a clit-sucking vibrator is the sex toy your relationship needs
Build full-body superhero power with ball slams
Wrestling legend 'stone cold' Steve Austin gives up beer to be healthier
X
Advertisement