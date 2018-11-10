This ear pimple popping video is explosive and horrifying

news

Pimples can be painful and unsightly, but they make for great entertainment as the focus of a pimple popping video.

Dr. Pimple Popper started a pimple popping craze, and the notoriety of her popping videos(not to mention her TLC show) has inspired Instagram accounts and YouTube channels dedicated exclusively to juicy pops. One popular Instagram page, @PimplePopperVids, features some of the best-and by "best" we mean gnarly-zit and blackhead removal videos you'll ever see.

This video of a man popping his ear pimple is particularly gruesome–and oddly satisfying. As you can see in the video, the guy's ear has a bulbous growth, which oozes an insane amount of pus. So insane that one commenter remarked: "HOW DO TOU LET IT GET THAT BAD?! BEHIND THE EAR?"

How bad is it? See for yourself.

Oh, and guys? Please don't let your pimples get that bad. To clear up zits, try one of these seven pimple creams, or visit a dermatologist.