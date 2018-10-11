Pulse.com.gh logo
This video of a popping knee pimple is extremely satisfying


You can't get them with the right facial cleanser or a cleansing brush. Though they're the gentler ways of saying goodbye to a pesky spot on your face, the best solution for a knee zit is a satisfyingly juicy pop.

play This video of a popping knee pimple is extremely satisfying (ALICE DAY/EYEEM/GETTY IMAGES)

Knee pimples? They're not physically impossible to sprout, but they're almost totally impossible to pop.

As her name would imply, Dr. Pimple Popper has turned these hard-to-reach pops into an art form, and the popularity of her amazing popping videos has led to several Instagram accounts and YouTube channels, as well as her own TLC show.

One of those Instagram pages is @PimplePopperVids, which is responsible for the most satisfying pimple pop you'll see all week.

In the video, a man toys with a (freshly-shaved) knee pimple. He exerts pressure and it pops so hard that the woman watching exclaims it hit him in the face. From there, he continues to press forcefully and the zit pops right back. Don't believe? Check it out:

How. Does. It. Pop. For. So. Long. This knee pimple is the gift that keeps on popping and even scarier, it pops high into the sky like a damn rocket. This is literally the First Man of pimple eruptions.

In some cases (likely this one, for example), a dermatologist's advice is necessary. If you haven't seen an expert and if the condition persists or grows, pain is severe, or if you notice any signs of an infection, head to a doctor. Some pimples just can't be popped without professional advice.

