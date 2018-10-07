Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

What is Denzel Washington's net worth? Here's what we know


Guy Smarts What is Denzel Washington's net worth? Here's what we know

Washington's fans might remember his first big break as Dr. Phillip Chandler in the TV series St. Elsewhere, where he stayed for six seasons. Of course, he eventually branched into movies and garnered praise for his powerful performances in films like The Great Debaters, American Gangster, and most recently, Fences.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play What is Denzel Washington's net worth? Here's what we know (GETTY IMAGES)

There are few actors who command the screen as much as Denzel Washington, one of the most celebrated and admired movie stars of our generation.

Not only does he act though, but he also writes scripts and has directed and produced his own films. All of those jobs sure bring in the big bucks.

Washington's fans might remember his first big break as Dr. Phillip Chandler in the TV series St. Elsewhere, where he stayed for six seasons. Of course, he eventually branched into movies and garnered praise for his powerful performances in films like The Great DebatersAmerican Gangster, and most recently, Fences.

Not many actors hold all of the major acting awards - Denzel has a Tony, three Golden Globes, and two Oscars. That's quite an achievement. Here's what we know about Denzel Washington's net worth.

  play (GETTY IMAGESCHRISTOPHER POLK)

 

Denzel Washington made $38 million in 2006.

That year, Forbes deemed him "one of Hollywood's highest paid and bankable actors," noting that Washington was recently paid twice for the same movie. That film was American Gangster: Washington was paid to appear in it in 2004, but it got scrapped - and he got to keep the cash. When it was revived for a 2007 release, Washington got paid again. Must be nice!

Denzel Washington made $33 million in 2013.

Denzel scored an Oscar nomination that year for Flight, a 2012 movie that made bank at the box office. The film made $162 million worldwide on a budget of just $31 million, according to Forbes. The outlet placed him 9th on its list of the highest-paid actors that year.

Denzel Washington reportedly made $20 million for his role in 2015's The Equalizer.

He must have really enjoyed that film - and the paycheck - because he signed on to star in its sequel, The Equalizer 2, in 2018.

Denzel Washington has made around $290 in pre-tax earnings since 2003.

This is according to Forbes, which has tracked Washington's yearly movie earnings since 2003. This also made him the highest-earning Oscar nominee last year.

Denzel Washington's net worth is an estimated $220 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Between his producing, acting and directing credits, Washington is laughing all the way to the bank. With a highly-lauded and impressive career in Hollywood spanning decades, it's no wonder why the A-list movie star is rolling in the dough.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Recommended Articles

Guy Smarts: Pump your pushup to the next level with this move Guy Smarts Pump your pushup to the next level with this move
Guy Smarts: I used a lucid dreaming app for a week, and here's what my dreams were like Guy Smarts I used a lucid dreaming app for a week, and here's what my dreams were like
Sex & Relationships: ​Here’s why you should be having sex in the morning Sex & Relationships ​Here’s why you should be having sex in the morning
Girl Smarts: What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? Honestly, it's pretty extreme Girl Smarts What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? Honestly, it's pretty extreme
Guy Smarts: What does aftershave do? Experts explain Guy Smarts What does aftershave do? Experts explain
Sex & Relationships: So the condom broke. Here's what you need to do next Sex & Relationships So the condom broke. Here's what you need to do next

Recommended Videos

Guy Smarts: What is Brad Pitt's net worth? Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Guy Smarts: What is Brad Pitt's net worth? Guy Smarts What is Brad Pitt's net worth?
Guy Smarts: Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth Guy Smarts Tiger Woods has a sky-high net worth



Top Articles

1 Sex & Relationships So the condom broke. Here's what you need to do nextbullet
2 Health Tips 5 warning signs of stroke you shouldn't ignorebullet
3 Guy Smarts This explosive blackhead cluster is every pimple popper's...bullet
4 Guy Smarts What is Denzel Washington's net worth? Here's what we knowbullet
5 Sex & Relationships This is how you should be sextingbullet
6 Guy Smarts Do women like beards?bullet
7 Guy Smarts What does aftershave do? Experts explainbullet
8 For Men 5 foods for men that give harder erectionbullet
9 Guy Smarts 8 reasons your balls hurtbullet
10 Guy Smarts Mark Wahlberg takes to Instagram to show...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Movie Review There's enough to thrill and bore in The Equalizer 2
World Benicio Del Toro: Always going for the good part

Top Videos

1 Sex Ways to cure blue balls without masturbatingbullet
2 Fitness 5 morning yoga moves that are better than a cup of coffeebullet

Mens Health

Guy Smarts This guy overdosed on erectile dysfunction medication, and now he permanently sees red
Guy Smarts Meet the Silicon Valley CEOs spending millions of dollars to hack their own bodies
Guy Smarts This video of a neck pimple popping is unbelievable
Guy Smarts Try her move if you have a stiff neck and shoulders
X
Advertisement