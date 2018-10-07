What is Denzel Washington's net worth? Here's what we know

news

There are few actors who command the screen as much as Denzel Washington, one of the most celebrated and admired movie stars of our generation.

Not only does he act though, but he also writes scripts and has directed and produced his own films. All of those jobs sure bring in the big bucks.

Washington's fans might remember his first big break as Dr. Phillip Chandler in the TV series St. Elsewhere, where he stayed for six seasons. Of course, he eventually branched into movies and garnered praise for his powerful performances in films like The Great Debaters, American Gangster, and most recently, Fences.

Not many actors hold all of the major acting awards - Denzel has a Tony, three Golden Globes, and two Oscars. That's quite an achievement. Here's what we know about Denzel Washington's net worth.

Denzel Washington made $38 million in 2006.

That year, Forbes deemed him "one of Hollywood's highest paid and bankable actors," noting that Washington was recently paid twice for the same movie. That film was American Gangster: Washington was paid to appear in it in 2004, but it got scrapped - and he got to keep the cash. When it was revived for a 2007 release, Washington got paid again. Must be nice!

Denzel Washington made $33 million in 2013.

Denzel scored an Oscar nomination that year for Flight, a 2012 movie that made bank at the box office. The film made $162 million worldwide on a budget of just $31 million, according to Forbes. The outlet placed him 9th on its list of the highest-paid actors that year.

Denzel Washington reportedly made $20 million for his role in 2015's The Equalizer.

He must have really enjoyed that film - and the paycheck - because he signed on to star in its sequel, The Equalizer 2, in 2018.

Denzel Washington has made around $290 in pre-tax earnings since 2003.

This is according to Forbes, which has tracked Washington's yearly movie earnings since 2003. This also made him the highest-earning Oscar nominee last year.

Denzel Washington's net worth is an estimated $220 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Between his producing, acting and directing credits, Washington is laughing all the way to the bank. With a highly-lauded and impressive career in Hollywood spanning decades, it's no wonder why the A-list movie star is rolling in the dough.