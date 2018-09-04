Pulse.com.gh logo
How to stop losing sleep over money worries


Worrying about your finances can affect other areas of your life if not worked on. Read these five tips to manage your finances better.

If money issues keep you awake all night you've got a serious financial problem that must be promptly addressed.

The most common reasons why many people lose their sleep over money is debt. However, being more mindful of your spending habits, setting boundaries, and staying disciplined can make a difference.

Here are five useful ways you can stop getting worried about money.

1. Create a budget

Steps to manage your personal finance play Creating a budget is a good step to managing your finances. (Usnewsmoney)
 

Creating a budget is one of the best ways to stop worrying about your finances and money issues. A budget allows you be in control of how you spend your money, knowing what is more important to spend on and curbing your excess spending.

2. Have a positive mindset towards your finances

Always have a positive mindset towards your finances. This helps to reduce financial stress.

Instead of always worrying about your financial issues, just have a positive mindset towards other aspects of your life while you work towards making your finances better.

3. Have an emergency fund

Why you need an emergency fund play

Why you need an emergency fund

(fiscally sound)
 

There are some things we don't bargain for in life that just happen, this is why it is very necessary to have an emergency fund. It is meant to serve as a soft landing when there is a financial shortfall during unexpected situations.

So, instead of plunging yourself into debt or selling your properties due to unexpected financial issues such as long-term illness and job loss, emergency savings helps you to take care of these and prevent you from being in debt.

ALSO READ: 3 types of savings everyone needs to start practising right now

4. Spend less

5 bad money habits you need to break right now play

Spending more that you earn exposes you to perpetual debt

(Life Daily)
 

Spending more than you earn is one of the biggest financial blunders you can do to yourself. This habit exposes you to debt every time because you’ll have to rely on credit to cover the rest after lavishing your income.

So, to avoid going to friends, neighbours and colleagues every time to borrow money to pay bills and other financial obligations, just create a budget and stick to it.

5. Avoid debt

Avoiding debt in all its forms is one of the best ways to avoid financial anxiety because debt is a potential source of financial anxiety.  It can prevent you from attaining your personal financial goals.

So instead of borrowing, just avoid any expenses that may require you to borrow money. If you stick to your budget and save enough, you'll purchase your dream car or house without taking loans or borrowing.

