So to make things simple we will make a marking scheme where we will award marks for being comfortable, easy to clean, fits in style and also resisting wear and tear, also we will scale it over 10 for easy reference.

VANS OLD SKOOL

This sneaker was first released in 1977 and has been able to withstand cultural and social change and ever changing fashion trends. This gives you a clear idea about what vans is about, durability and fashion sense at a low price. Actually these sneakers blend well with almost every fabric in your wardrobe and don’t also break the bank, they are wins on all sides, also about being comfortable since the materials used aren’t that expensive in order to cut cost they aren’t of the best comfort but it’s just right for the rounds.

Comfortability 6.7/10

Cleaning 8/10

Durability 7/10

Style 7.5/10

AIR FORCE 1

This brand of sneakers is from the top brand of Nike, since Nike has been known for their attention to detail and putting the consumer first the Air Force one acts like a real air force just that this time it’s for the feet, this sneaker gives your feet a royal treatment due to the foamy interior and also it has holes at the toe area to allow inflow of air to make walking on the pavement feel like it’s on the clouds, just like the Airforce. The styling level of this shoe is also top notch, doesn’t fit all but for most you just have to rock it.

Comfortability 8/10

Cleaning 7/10

Durability 7/10

Style 8/10

YEEZY

The idea of Kanye West when he founded Yeezy in February ,2015 was to make sneakers that stand out, feel comfy and also stylish. Actually, these organizational goals have been met since most people believe a Yeezy is first a weird sneaker also after putting their feet into it a huge smile draws on because of how comfortable it is. Whenever you wear a Yeezy you stand out and walking is made easy, durability isn’t a factor once it's original it's guaranteed to see your grandchildren, but all this comes at a price and usually they retail at a hefty price. Fashion wise a Yeezy has the ability to link up with most combinations, sometimes it looks like it matches but beware check twice before stepping out.

Comfortability 9/10

Cleaning 7/10

Durability 8/10

Style 6/10

AIR MAX 270

Another one from Nike, this time it has a more futuristic idea due to the sole, it has a bubble like cavity that helps to keep balance and absorbs more of the impact of walking or running relieving you of the pains of prolonged walking and workouts. This sneaker features a very current way of shoemaking so the materials used are durable also there is a lot of foam inside which helps to increase comfort. As it stands it's one of the most comfortable sneakers on the market right now, also for students it doesn’t really mess up the budget so it’s a top go get.

Comfortability 9.5/10

Cleaning 8/10

Durability 8/10

Style 7/10

In conclusion, choosing a particular sneaker comes down to personal preference, what someone finds beautiful is what another finds ugly. As a student first things first and also you’ve got to keep an eye on the bank else the drip is going to put you on drip. So take things slow, make sure you are buying within your budget and still expressing yourself.