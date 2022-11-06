NsuomNam: How budget-friendly is this eatery, Ghanaians ask

This new eatery owned by Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo Addo is causing rifts on social media with many netizens arguing about the expensive posture of the restaurant and its foods.

recently, commentator Kelvin Taylor accused H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina, of using Ghanaians’ money to set up the plush restaurant. Taylor also insinuated that the ordinary Ghanaian could not afford to dine at NsuomNam but how true is this? Because the other fraction vehemently denies this claim.

The debate has caused stares on social media having many fans and netizens share their thoughts.

Food blogger, Zubaida, did a visit and review content posts of the most talked about eatery and shared it on social media.

She wrote, “The food was nice. The starter especially was 10/10. Service was good, plus the owner, the manager & the chef are so nice. The average spends for a drink, starter, main & dessert is ¢400pp.”

In her post, the videos showed a hush, serene, classy restaurant with high ceilings and gorgeous stylish cane chairs. A quick look at the menu offered price ranges from Gh45.00 to Ghc120.00 for starters. The mains are placed just a little above this range unless you want their seafood, which is the restaurant’s specialty, starting from Ghc180.00 to Ghc600.00.