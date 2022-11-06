RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

NsuomNam: How budget-friendly is this eatery, Ghanaians ask

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Recently opened in October 2022, NsuomNam which means food or meat from the sea when translated from Akan is an exotic restaurant alleged to be owned by the daughter of president Nana Akufo Addo.

NsuomNam is a very well-presented Accra restaurant that specializes in seafood and Pan-African cuisine.

This new eatery owned by Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo Addo is causing rifts on social media with many netizens arguing about the expensive posture of the restaurant and its foods.

recently, commentator Kelvin Taylor accused H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s daughter, Edwina, of using Ghanaians’ money to set up the plush restaurant. Taylor also insinuated that the ordinary Ghanaian could not afford to dine at NsuomNam but how true is this? Because the other fraction vehemently denies this claim.

The debate has caused stares on social media having many fans and netizens share their thoughts.

Food blogger, Zubaida, did a visit and review content posts of the most talked about eatery and shared it on social media.

She wrote, “The food was nice. The starter especially was 10/10. Service was good, plus the owner, the manager & the chef are so nice. The average spends for a drink, starter, main & dessert is ¢400pp.

In her post, the videos showed a hush, serene, classy restaurant with high ceilings and gorgeous stylish cane chairs. A quick look at the menu offered price ranges from Gh45.00 to Ghc120.00 for starters. The mains are placed just a little above this range unless you want their seafood, which is the restaurant’s specialty, starting from Ghc180.00 to Ghc600.00.

The socials have shared lots of thoughts and argued about the expenses of the plush restaurant, is this a budget-friendly eatery for the average Ghanaian, they asked.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
