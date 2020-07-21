  1. Lifestyle

Quiz: How much of a marriage material are you?

Berlinda Entsie
Will you make a good spouse? This quiz will tell if indeed you are a marriage material or not.

What feature of your opposite sex are you obsessed with?

Masculine
Curvy
Fair

How long did you last relationship take?

Less than a year
Two to five years
6 years and above

What type of marriage ceremony do you want to have?

Traditional
White wedding
Court wedding

Who is your favourite Ghanaian female celebrity?

Jackie Appiah
Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Aba Anamoah

Where do you want to have your honeymoon?

Dubai
USA
Ghana

What’s the largest amount of money you have held?

1,000 cedis
10,000 dollars
50,000 cedis

Where in Accra do you want to stay after marriage?

East legon
Spintex
McCarthy Hill

What’s your favourite Ghanaian love song?

Adult Music- Kwabena Kwabena
Obaa- Samini
Enjoyment- Kidi

How old are you?

18 to 25
26 to 40
41 and above

Which of these rich men do you want to have as your dad?

Kennedy Agyapong
Osei Kwame Despite
Chairman Wontumi
Your score: 100% marriage material.
This one di3 1000,00000 yards. You would make the perfect spouse, and anyone who ends up with you will feel like the luckiest person in the world. Keep it up.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 50%
As for you, you are 50/ 50 ooo. You are not the best neither are you worst, whoever you marry will have to take the good with the bad because they will come in equal measure. But masa, lukewarm di3 no koraa. Go and complete the remain
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You don’t have one at all
Charley, you marriage qualities are very low. Your wife / husband don suffer. Don't even bother getting married because it will just be torture for you and your spouse. If you still want to get married too, then go back and learn wai before you think of making that bold decision.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh