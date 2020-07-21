Quiz: How much of a marriage material are you?
Will you make a good spouse? This quiz will tell if indeed you are a marriage material or not.
What feature of your opposite sex are you obsessed with?
Masculine
Curvy
Fair
How long did you last relationship take?
Less than a year
Two to five years
6 years and above
What type of marriage ceremony do you want to have?
Traditional
White wedding
Court wedding
Where do you want to have your honeymoon?
Dubai
USA
Ghana
What’s the largest amount of money you have held?
1,000 cedis
10,000 dollars
50,000 cedis
Where in Accra do you want to stay after marriage?
East legon
Spintex
McCarthy Hill
How old are you?
18 to 25
26 to 40
41 and above
Which of these rich men do you want to have as your dad?
This one di3 1000,00000 yards. You would make the perfect spouse, and anyone who ends up with you will feel like the luckiest person in the world. Keep it up.
Share your score:
As for you, you are 50/ 50 ooo. You are not the best neither are you worst, whoever you marry will have to take the good with the bad because they will come in equal measure. But masa, lukewarm di3 no koraa. Go and complete the remain
Share your score:
Charley, you marriage qualities are very low. Your wife / husband don suffer. Don't even bother getting married because it will just be torture for you and your spouse. If you still want to get married too, then go back and learn wai before you think of making that bold decision.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh