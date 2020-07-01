  1. Lifestyle

Quiz: How old is your soul mate?

Berlinda Entsie
Your soul mate might just be around the corner, find out his or her age here.

What complexion are you obsessed with?

Fair
Dark
Chocolate
Black

Who amongst your family member askes when you will get married?

Aunty
Father
Mother
Siblings

When you go to weddings, how do you react?

I get goosebumps
Not bothered
I weep
Nothing

Where do you want to have your honeymood?

USA
Dubai
Ghana
South Africa

Who is your favourite Ghanaian celebrity?

Sarkodie
Jackie Appiah
Kofi Adjorlolo
Nana Aba Anamoah

How quick do you fall in love?

When you exchange contacts
Love at first sight
3 months
None

What's your spec or specification?

Matured
Fun
Kind
Laid-back

After how many months would you want to marry after courtship?

3 months
3 years
5 years
As long as it will take

What type of house would you want to stay in with your partner after marriage?

Single room self-contained
Two bedroom house
Compound house
Your own flat

Which Ghanaian celebrity couple inspires you?

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her husband
Stonebwoy and his wife
Kafui Danku and her husband
Nana Ama McBrown and her husband
Your score: 25 - 35
Congratulations! You found yourself the youngest soul mate and you will live happily ever after.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 36 - 45
Not bad, you definitely have a matured soulmate to deal with no wahala.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 46 - 60
Eii Opana! you want menopause and andropause soul mate abi? Continue wai.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 61 and beyond
Really! So you want sugar soul mate abi? As for this one you will be a widow or widower soon oo. Think about it, but have fun.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
Berlinda Entsie More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh