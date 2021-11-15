Quiz: We will know if you are a social media addict or not
There are seven set of questions in this quiz. Be honest when answering them and we can tell you whether you are a social media addict or not.
What's the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?
How many social media apps do you have on your phone?
1
2
3
4
5
Why do you use social media?
For updates from friends
For news updates
To track favourite celebrities
For gossips
For job opportunities
How many hours do you spend on social media in a day?
1
5
10
15
20
What type of content do you like on social media?
What do you do when social media apps experience outage?
Call friends/partner to talk
Call parents to talk
Find update on the outage
Sit and wonder when the outage will be fixed
Find a hobby
You are nowhere close to being addict. Continue to minimise your time on social media.
Your growing interest in social media could become a problem in the future. Check yourself.
You are an average user but lower your frequency on opening the apps.
You re almost there. Reduce your time spent on social media.
You need to take a break from social media. Your health is your wealth.
