Quiz: We will know if you are a social media addict or not

Authors:

David Mawuli

There are seven set of questions in this quiz. Be honest when answering them and we can tell you whether you are a social media addict or not.

What's the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Pray
Read your Bible/Q'uran
Call your family
Meditate
Check social media for updates

How many social media apps do you have on your phone?

1
2
3
4
5

What's your favourite social media app?

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
WhatsApp
TikTok

Why do you use social media?

For updates from friends
For news updates
To track favourite celebrities
For gossips
For job opportunities

How many hours do you spend on social media in a day?

1
5
10
15
20

What type of content do you like on social media?

Funny videos
Celebrity photos
Friends feeds
News
Porn

What do you do when social media apps experience outage?

Call friends/partner to talk
Call parents to talk
Find update on the outage
Sit and wonder when the outage will be fixed
Find a hobby
Your score: No addict
You are nowhere close to being addict. Continue to minimise your time on social media.
Your score: Less addict
Your growing interest in social media could become a problem in the future. Check yourself.
Your score: Average addict
You are an average user but lower your frequency on opening the apps.
Your score: Almost addict
You re almost there. Reduce your time spent on social media.
Your score: Addict
You need to take a break from social media. Your health is your wealth.
