Quiz: What dominant trait of you will your children posses?
Of course your trait will tell how your children will behave.
What was your favourite subject in school?
English
Science
Mathematics
Social studies
How do your friends see you?
The ladies man or the women for the men
The man or woman with brains
Slow but sure
The wild or hard guy
What's your favourite colour?
Pink
Red
Purple
Blue
Who is your favourite Ghanaian politician
Which meal do you like to eat most?
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Brunch
Where would you want to give birth to your children?
Ghana
USA
UK
Nigeria
Which year do you want to marry?
2020
2022
2030
2050
What kind of personality are you?
Introvert
Very calm
Extrovert
Best companion
What kind of marriage do you want to have?
Traditional marriage
Court wedding
Church wedding
Knocking
Your children will be as kind as you are. Just make sure other people don't take them for granted. However, this is good.
Share your score:
You see how your life is? Just see the way you have disturbed your parents.
Share your score:
Just because you don't like trouble, you managed to make your children have it too. Well done boss.
Share your score:
Charley we know you are handsome / beautiful wai.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh