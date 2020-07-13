  1. Lifestyle

Quiz: What dominant trait of you will your children posses?

Berlinda Entsie
Of course your trait will tell how your children will behave.

What was your favourite subject in school?

English
Science
Mathematics
Social studies

How do your friends see you?

The ladies man or the women for the men
The man or woman with brains
Slow but sure
The wild or hard guy

What's your favourite colour?

Pink
Red
Purple
Blue

Who is your favourite Ghanaian politician

Dr Bawumia
Adwoa Sarfo
Kennedy Agyapong
Jane Opoku Agyeman

Which meal do you like to eat most?

Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Brunch

Where would you want to give birth to your children?

Ghana
USA
UK
Nigeria

Which year do you want to marry?

2020
2022
2030
2050

What kind of personality are you?

Introvert
Very calm
Extrovert
Best companion

What kind of marriage do you want to have?

Traditional marriage
Court wedding
Church wedding
Knocking

Which celebrity kid do you love?

Baby Maxin
Titi
Pena
Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu
Your score: Your kindness and intelligence
Your children will be as kind as you are. Just make sure other people don't take them for granted. However, this is good.
Your score: The stubborn you
You see how your life is? Just see the way you have disturbed your parents.
Your score: Your calmness
Just because you don't like trouble, you managed to make your children have it too. Well done boss.
Your score: Your beauty
Charley we know you are handsome / beautiful wai.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh