Quiz: What is your future soul mate’s occupation?

Take this quiz and let's predict your home. Will it be under a military rule or the fun one. Oya let's go!

How quick do you fall in love?

Love at first site
You have to be friends first
When you exchange contacts
6 months later
None

What complexion are you obsessed with?

Dark
Fair
Chocolate
Black
Anything goes

How do you behave when you receive a wedding invitation from your friend?

Excited
I get goosebumps
Think of the alcohol that will be served
Weep
Unconcerned

Who amongst these group pressurize you to get married?

Father
Mother
Aunties
Siblings
Church

Who is your female celebrity crush?

Nana Ama McBrown
Berla Mundi
Jackie Appiah
Nadia Buari
Serwaa Amihere

Which country are you going on your honeymoon?

Nigeria
USA
Dubai
Tanzania
South Africa

Which rich Ghanaian man are you inviting to your wedding?

Osei Kwame Despite
Dr Ofori Sarpong
Cheddar
Chairman Wontumi
Ibrahim Mahama
Your score: Nurse
Charley, your future soul mate is a nurse. You will never visit the hospital, trust me. He\she will give you all the drugs from the hospital when you are not well. Did you know, "they are very good in bed too?" You will enjoy oo. But don't get them angry or else you will suffer pepper.
Your score: Politician
You soul mate is a politician oo. Whether you like it or not you have to start learning how to campaign if not wahala for you. But you will enjoy the money too. Kudos
Your score: Doctor
You will marry a doctor. Be ready to be sleeping alone most of the times but when he/she makes time, you will enjoy paaaa. Train yourself with a certain lifestyle, especially the kind of food you eat because they are extra careful with diet. They know how to love too ooo.
Your score: Trader
Your future soul mate is a trader. Be prepared to eat well ell because they get to see all the things in the market and then buy them to the house. One thing is that they will bargain on everything you say. But they are good wives and husbands because they will come home early to care for the children.
Your score: Soldier
Your future soul mate is a soldier. It will be all attention in the house. Charley military rule oo. But they are romantic and good in bed too. Your home will be a discipline one.
Source: Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
