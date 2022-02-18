Quiz: What's chopping all your money?
Only you, every day you are broke, why? Take this quiz and let's find out what's chopping all your money.
How much do you earn every month?
Less than GH¢1k
GH¢1k to GH¢2k
GH¢3k and above
Who do you spend most of your money on?
Friends
Partner
Family
How often do you go out?
Rarely
Never
Often enough
How would you describe your spending habits?
Wasteful
Spontaneous
Thoughtful
You eat like they're chasing you. Today rice, tomorrow, TZ, etc. You eat like you have scores to settle with food. The money you spend on food in a month is not up to your savings, smh!
You spend all your life on social media. Everyday you're on the internet trying out all the trends that you'll still not post. And then one week after payday, you're already screaming you're broke.
If you won't look for one person to live life with, why won't your money finish. Every day you are looking for new things to do for them so that they won't suspect you. That is definitely the consequences.
