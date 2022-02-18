RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Quiz: What's chopping all your money?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Only you, every day you are broke, why? Take this quiz and let's find out what's chopping all your money.

How much do you earn every month?

Less than GH¢1k
GH¢1k to GH¢2k
GH¢3k and above

Who do you spend most of your money on?

Friends
Partner
Family

Pick your currency:

Dollars
Cedis
Euros

How often do you go out?

Rarely
Never
Often enough

How would you describe your spending habits?

Wasteful
Spontaneous
Thoughtful

Pick your rich celebrity:

Jackie Appiah
Sarkodie
Nana Ama McBrown
Your score: You got 'Food
You eat like they're chasing you. Today rice, tomorrow, TZ, etc. You eat like you have scores to settle with food. The money you spend on food in a month is not up to your savings, smh!
Your score: You got 'Data
You spend all your life on social media. Everyday you're on the internet trying out all the trends that you'll still not post. And then one week after payday, you're already screaming you're broke.
Your score: You got 'Your partners.
If you won't look for one person to live life with, why won't your money finish. Every day you are looking for new things to do for them so that they won't suspect you. That is definitely the consequences.
Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

