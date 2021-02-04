  1. Lifestyle

Quiz: Which Ghanaian food best describes your sex life?

Berlinda Entsie
How is your sex life like? The kind of food you pick will tell your sex life. Let's go!

What's your favourite street food?

Roasted plantain
Brukina
Kelewele
Khebab
Atadwe

What do you do when you are alone?

Read a book
Talk movies
Chat on your phone
Eat
Sleep

Where amongst these African countries would want to stay?

Ghana
Nigeria
USA
Canada
Dubai

What is your love laguange?

Physical touch
Quality time
Words of affirmation
Physical touch
Receiving gifts

How many people are you inviting to your wedding?

0 to 25
26 to 50
50 to 100
100 to 200
200 and above

Which female celebrity are you hosting at home?

Afia Schwarzenegger
Yvonne Okoro
Jackie Appiah
Tracy Boakye
Nadia Buari

Where amongst the following is the awkward place of having sex?

Bedroom
Bathroom
Office
Under a tree
Uncompleted building

Who is singing at you wedding?

Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy

What are you serving on your wedding day?

Fried rice
Asaana
Kokonte
Waakye
Pastries
Your score: Banku with Tilapia and pepper
You have the exploring sex life. For you, sex is all about trying new things between the sheets, having fun and not taking it too seriously. You’re sexually curious, you’re willing to learn and you crave novelty. You’re open to trying something even if you’re not sure that you’ll like it.




Your score: Jollof with Chicken
You have a romantic sex life. For you, the purpose of sex is to connect with your partner on an emotional level, not just a physical one. You may enjoy more intimate sex that involves caressing, eye contact and exchanging “I love you.”




Your score: Beans and Gari (Gobe)
You have the giver sex life. In your eyes, sex is a gift to share with your partner.Your partner’s sexual experience is at least as important to you as your own, and probably even more so.




Your score: Ampesi with Palava sauce
You have a prioritized sex life. No matter how busy you are, sex remains a top priority for you. Even when you’re tired, you want to find time for a roll in the hay and will plan accordingly to make sure it happens. You value your sex life, and you’re willing to spend time on it and make sacrifices for it.




Your score: Tuo zaafi
You have the decompressing sex life. When you’re feeling overwhelmed, sex is your go-to stress reliever. You relish the physical and mental release that orgasms offer. You may even use sex to help you fall asleep at night.




Berlinda Entsie
