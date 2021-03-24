A modern bride right now really can decide what suits her best without bothering too much about some outdated rules.

It’s totally fine if you’ve got a little something different in mind for your big day or even decide that down payment on a house or a truly lush honeymoon instead of a big and chic wedding is better for you. In this case, you’re probably looking for some ways to save money on something, like a wedding dress.

You just need to look for a sort of non-wedding wedding dresses, which are unconventional, standout in a way and which you’ll be able to wear after your big day ends.

Interestingly, brides are eschewing classic white and ivory in favour of statement-making hues in every shade of the rainbow. Other unconventional wedding dress alternatives include floral prints, chic pantsuits, separates, and high-low hemlines—the options are endless.

2021 is shaping up to be a supremely fashionable year to be a bride. It marks a movement toward individuality and self-expression.

For an unconventional bride who does not want to wear the usual conventional outfits for your big day, here are some non-traditional wedding dresses inspirations for you.

