10 'lovey-dovey' photos of Kevin-Prince Boateng that will make you miss bae

Daniel Nti

Professional Ghanaian football player, Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada just made headlines after they announced their plans to organize their wedding in the metaverse.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021 after the Hertha Berlin star ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after their nine years after nine years of being together.

However, Kevin Prince Boateng and his new bae have announced Saturday, June 11, 2022 as the date for their virtual reality wedding.

The two love birds have have turned their social media pages into a couple guides notebook as they are constantly blessing our sights with very cozy visuals of their moments together.

From vacations, to regular home photos, Kevin Prince Boateng and his bae, Valentina Fradegrada just make love a beautiful thing.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 'lovey-dovey' up photos of Kevin-Prince Boateng that will make you miss bae.

1.Kev and Val serving us couple goals in an adorable photo as she gracefully relaxes on his chest .

2.Summer goals served delicious as they duo confidently show skin in their swimwear outfit.

3.This photo needs to be framed and exhibited at the Louvre. The two love birds passionately express every ounce of their love in this sensual photo.

4.Nothing beats the selfie photo moments with your loved ones like Kev and Val have in this lovely photo.

5.The way Kev and Val express their love is unmatched. The duo are goals when it comes to love.

6.If you have, flaunt it, these love birds have a way of putting their love moments in our faces.

7.Such unforgettable moments of the love birds as they both burst in laughter in these photos

9.Intimate moments at the beach of Kev and Val.

10.Isn't love such a beautiful thing? Kev and Val just restored our hopes in love in these photos.

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

