Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning


Marriage Tips 10 romantic words your wife wants to hear every morning

You don’t have to wait for an occasion to express your love for your wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh and his new Caribbean wife. play

Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh and his new Caribbean wife.

Marriage is a sacred relationship – one where two hearts come together and vow to be with one another for a lifetime.

Keep the spark in the relationship alive each day by expressing how you feel toward each other with words and gifts.

Make your wife feel special and blessed to have such a caring and thoughtful husband like you. Don’t let her regret accepting your proposal.

READ ALSO:3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you

  • I can conquer the world with a single hand so long as you are holding the other.

  • God must have been showing off when he created you.

  • I will always love you forever.

  • Every time I see you, I fall in love with you all over again.

  • Whenever I am having difficulties at work, I imagine your beautiful smile and all my troubles fades away.

  • When you leave me, I will starve to death but your mouth watering meals gives me life.

READ ALSO: 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you

  • I always thought God created me special until I met you. Such beauty with brains.

  • If loving you is wrong, then I never want to be right.

  • I am saving to buy an island so we can stay there when we grow old.

  • Every time we are together, I feel like I am in the galaxy because you are my shining star.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dating Tips: 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you Dating Tips 5 signs that he is regretful for dumping you
Dating Tips: 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts you
Relationship Tips: 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single day
Male ego: 7 little things that destroy a man's ego Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's ego
Wife material: 6 sure signs that she is a wife material Wife material 6 sure signs that she is a wife material
Dating tips: Here are things to do when you're newly single Dating tips Here are things to do when you're newly single

Recommended Videos

Sex Tips: 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent Sex Tips 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent
Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them



Top Articles

1 Male ego 7 little things that destroy a man's egobullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 amazing reasons to have sex every single daybullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 things that would make a man want to marry youbullet
5 Honeymoon 7 tips on how to plan an affordable honeymoonbullet
6 Dating Tips 3 things you shouldn’t do when an ex texts youbullet
7 Relationship Tips 5 mobile phone rules every couple should...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you...bullet
9 7 common excuses men use to cheat in relationshipsbullet
10 Wow! Pastor Chris' daughter to tie the knot with her...bullet

Related Articles

Honeymoon 7 tips on how to plan an affordable honeymoon
Dating Tips 4 signs that he is interested in you for the wrong reasons
Twitter Reactions Ladies are getting pregnant on social media after watching this video
Relationship tips 5 clear signs that your boyfriend is in love with his ex
Relationship Tips 5 mobile phone rules every couple should follow
Couples 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know

Top Videos

1 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns Them Onbullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
3 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
4 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
5 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
6 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
7 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
9 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
10 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

6,000 women Man who had sex with 6,000 women dies while having sex with tourist
Relationship tips 6 clear signs you need to stay single for a while
Couples 13 types of Kenyan couples we all know
Pulse Weddings 10 jaw-droppingly beautiful wedding dresses to obsess over
X
Advertisement